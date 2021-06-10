ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 9, 1921
The remains of Sgt. Joseph Walker, which were shipped to this country from France, were buried in St. Mary of the Lake Church cemetery Monday.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Sun Prairie 4-3 Sunday. Manager Michels had the game protested due to an unfair decision at home plate.
The big circus which was to have appeared here Tuesday failed to show up. The reason is unknown.
The following pupils received their eighth-grade diplomas at the Ella Wheeler Wilcox School on Friday: Grace Mooney, Bernice Fisher, Merton and Norman Newman and George Farwell.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 10, 1926
Fire that broke out in the laundry room destroyed the P.B. Miller residence on Thursday. The fire department pumper failed to work, and soon the entire building was in flames.
The following received their high-school diplomas Thursday evening: John J. Corcoran, LaVerne Dahn, Robert Hogan, Rebecca Kennedy, Martha E. O’Malley, Thomas C. Schmidt, Wm. A. Schwenn, Bernice E. Stehr, Maurice E. Taylor and Harold M. Wheeler.
Hogs reached a new high of $15 Tuesday on the Chicago market.
Paul Quitzo of Windsor is now a motorcycle speed cop. There are now four in Dane County.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 6, 1946
Some local citizens got up Sunday and Tuesday evenings to get a glimpse of the new diesel-powered streamliner.
Arnold P. Theis, 32, died Monday at his farm home in Dane township. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Barbian observed their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 7, 1951
A gang of men are busy at the Waunakee Park installing perforated pipe to drain the baseball diamond.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Middleton 2-1 on Memorial Day. Murphy and Barbian had all of Waunakee’s hits while Steffen scored only two runs.
Mrs. Lillian Ford celebrated her 84th birthday anniversary on May 25.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Kelter, Cross Plains, on June 1 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Bergman have moved to the upper flat of the Robert Endres home on Third Street.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 1, 1961
Rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, May 28, are Mr. and Mrs. Harland Davenport, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Meier (Margaret Klein) are observing their 13th anniversary today.
Mary Lynn Schleck and Maxine Ripp were selected as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Waunakee High School.
The Waunakee Alloy Casters came from behind with two four-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings to win over Westport there Sunday 11-4.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 23.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 10, 1971
The Village Hall will be used as the official Hospitality Center during the Centennial.
Teachers and school board reached contract agreements. The new contract has a starting base of $7,310 for the BA level with a total of 10 increments averaging $313 to a maximum of $10,438. The MA level starts at $8,075 and includes 12 increments to a maximum of $12,178.
During the last four months, students in the biology class at WHS have been working to develop an outdoor education area. A wood lot at the corner of Cuba Valley Road and Patton Road was donated for use by Mr. Tom Schmidt. Waunakee.
FHA had a surprise going-away party for Mrs. Larson, who was FHA advisor and Home Ec teacher at Waunakee High School.
Waunakee got back on the winning trail Sunday by defeating a fine Middleton team 5-4 in 11 innings. Waunakee’s Home Talent team is now tied for first with Verona.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 11, 1981
John Sargent, postmaster in the Waunakee Post Office for nearly seven years, has accepted a transfer to the Middleton Post Office.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Buhler will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on Friday, June 19. Buhler and the former Mary Wagner were married June 12, 1956, at St. Bernards Church, Middleton.
Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Gruebling, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on June 1 at Madison General Hospital.
Three members of the Waunakee Warriors boys’ golf team were recently honored with major awards. They are Mike Cleary, captain; Troy Schwenn, most improved player; and Rick Martin, most valuable player.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 13, 1991
In a marathon board meeting that lasted 5 ½ hours June 4, the Westport Town Board went on record as opposing the annexation of Westport land owned by Tom Hellenbrand and Donald Tierney to the Village of Waunakee, but added that they would not fight the proposal.
Dane County sheriff’s deputies are looking for clues concerning the murder of a Madison man whose body was found in a ditch in Westport Saturday.
Chuck Pursell will leave his job as he Waunakee school district’s director of instruction to become superintendent of Lodi schools this summer.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jon Byrd, a recent high-school graduate and Emergency Medical Technician.
Donna and Dean Lawler of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter, Kathleen Mary “Katie,” born on May 31, 1991, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 7, 2001
Rich Murphy, who has served seven years on the Waunakee Village Board, was named president Monday night. The village board appointed Murphy to succeed Tim Nixon, who stepped down as president due to a job transfer.
The Waunakee Village Board has hired an architectural firm to assess the possibility of using the former Stokely USA site for a community center or senior-citizen center.
The Waunakee Plan Commission approved a plan to add 10,748 square feet onto the 18,954-square-foot Sentry Foods. The approval came with the condition that if new drive-through lanes for First Federal Bank jam traffic on Hwy. Q, the owners must solve the problem. Under the plan, Sentry Foods will grow by 10,000 square feet.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Kiera Angelwicz, an equestrian expert.
Music awards at Waunakee High School went to Joe Kramer, Kelsey Telega, Andrew Simonsen, Tivoli Kobylski, Sam Zelinka, Lisa Cowan and Jared Johnson.
Katie Hensgen and Marci Dvorak were chosen to participate in the sixth annual high-school All-Star girls’ softball game in Eau Claire June 8-9.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 9, 2011
After two years of meetings and six months working to design a signalized intersection, the Waunakee Village Board voted 5-0 to approve the roundabout design for Century Avenue and Main Street Monday.
Graduation day was a hot one, but people who had been trying to stay cool all day still voluntarily crowded into the bleachers and chairs of the full Waunakee Community High School Fieldhouse to watch their loved ones graduate.
Village of Waunakee officials are poised to demolish the Second Street home that has prompted neighbor complaints for 13 years. Although the homeowner, Nancy Kisting, has appealed a judge’s decision supporting the village’s raze order, Waunakee Public Works Director Kevin Even confirmed last week that officials planned to move forward. with the demolition.
The expansion of Bishop’s Bay north spearheaded by Middleton developer Terrence Wall will begin sooner rather than later. At its June meeting, the Westport/Middleton Joint Zoning Committee approved a specific implementation plan that allows construction to start on a high-density, upscale condo development.
Following a two-hour marathon debate on lake elevations, the Dane County Board of Supervisors on June 2 rejected a zoning petition to create three residential properties along Fish Lake.
Waunakee landowners with available space for lease or sale now have another venue to advertise it – for free. The Village of Waunakee participates in an online, statewide building and sites database as a resource for anyone looking to locate or relocate a business here in the village. This system is called “Locate in Wisconsin,” and can be found online at www.locateinwi.com.
A new committee created with the authority to issue tax-exempt bonds will consider its first request next week. Waunakee’s Community Development Authority (CDA) will hold a public hearing June 13 to consider issuing redevelopment revenue bonds totaling $1.7 million to the Waunakee/DeForest Ice Rink.
The UW Health clinic under construction since last year is scheduled to open June 13. The current clinics in Waunakee and in DeForest will merge into the new clinic at 4131 Meridian Dr. in Windsor at that time.