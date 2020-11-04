The Middleton-Westport Joint Zoning Committee has approved the specific implementation plan (SIP) for a proposed church in the Bishops Bay development.
Committee members approved the SIP for Cross Lutheran Church at their Oct. 28 meeting.
Project Engineer Nick Bower had submitted the request for approval in late September, noting that construction of the facility along County Hwy. M would occur in three separate phases.
“The current SIP being presented is for Phase 1 only,” Bower stated. “Design is generally consistent with The Community of Bishops Bay Master Development Plan (MDP), and applicable City of Middleton and Town of Westport ordinances as referenced therein.”
First-phase plans have included construction of an 8,154-square-foot building without variances, on a 1.5-acre plot directly south of Inspire Early Childhood Learning Center.
The Westport Plan Commission took those plans under consideration in early October.
Members expressed several concerns related to exterior lighting and the overall appearance of the structure, asking that the church’s exterior embrace the spirit of The Farm neighborhood.
“Commissioners would like to see more red and barn board on the building, especially on the west and east sides, and potentially on the south side,” the Oct. 12 meeting minutes stated, “with the applicant to submit revised plans.”
The architectural firm doing design work for the church, Groth Design Group later addressed those concerns by incorporating more red and additional barn board in the exterior design.
Project Designer Jackie Wolke noted that budget was a constraining factor when it came to material.
“Barn board is one of the more expensive products on the building,” Wolke said, “and would like to reiterate that the barn board may become a synthetic or phenolic type material in order to keep costs low. We are currently working with the contractor to make sure we are still within budget.”
Plan commissioners added that exterior lights would need to comply with the town’s Exterior Lighting Ordinance and follow the same guidelines set forth for the neighboring preschool.
A revised SIP was submitted, and then reviewed by Westport’s town board the following week.
Board members gave their seal of approval on Oct. 19, at which point it recommended approval by the Middleton-Westport Joint Zoning Committee (JZC). The JZC okayed the SIP on Oct. 28.
“My feeling is that this is going to be a wonderful addition to the Town and to the Community of Bishops Bay,” Westport administrator Tom Wilson stated. “We will have two fantastic community use structures in this area right across from the State Park. This is what people come to expect from the Westport and Middleton collaboration on these projects: A well rounded development with urban and rural elements connected to wonderful parks and community services.”
Also approved at the Oct. 28 meeting was a Certified Survey Map (CSM) creating two lots for the church, as well as an outlot that encompasses a street leading into it.
Middleton’s Common Council was scheduled to consider the SIP at its Nov. 3 meeting, which took place after press time.
