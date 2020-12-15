Waunakee resident Richard Meinholz served as a soldier in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. Enlisting at age 20, he joined the Reserve to preclude the possibility of conscription.
“At that time, every young man who reached 20 or 21 had to apply for the draft. And unless they had a medical deferment, pretty much everybody was drafted,” Meinholz said. “So rather than wait to be drafted, I decided to join the Army Reserve.”
Meinholz saw the reserve force as an opportunity for him to remain stateside with his future wife and children, three of whom were born during his time in the military.
He would be sent away from home nevertheless.
Meinholz completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He then ventured west to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he received advanced training in the field of anti-aircraft.
“I learned to track aircraft and write it on the backside of a trigger board,” Meinholz said, “so that the military officers could read things from the front side. It doesn’t sound like an easy job, but we learned to do it.”
Two years into duty, Meinholz and his fiancée Bernie married. The couple had two children before he was sent to Fort Lewis, Washington, with orders to operate switchboard for the 32D Division.
The unit had been activated for the Berlin Crisis of 1961.
“But when I got out there, I was told by the brass that they didn’t need any switchboard operators,” Meinholz said. “And he asked me if I knew anything about radio. Sarcastically, I said, ‘All I know about radio is that it’s got an on-and-off switch.’”
Officers later informed him that he would be radio operator for division headquarters. Meinholz recalled his time on base, and the nightly flight drills that were conducted at a nearby airfield.
Soldiers could hear the planes but were unable to see them.
“We needed to do our training out in the desert,” Meinholz said. “You dug your foxholes, and you slept in your tents. And in the middle of the night, the B52s would fly about 50 feet over your head. Trust me, it’s not a good feeling.”
Meinholz made a habit of calling home each weekend, just to hear from his wife and children. When he was unable to get ahold of them one day, he knew that something was wrong.
Meinholz called his wife’s sister, who told him that their parents had taken his wife to the hospital.
She had just given birth to their third child and was hemorrhaging. Thousands of miles away, Meinholz began to figure out a way he could come to her side.
“I immediately went to the Red Cross on post to get a pass to leave so that I could fly home,” Meinholz said. “My buddy in the barracks had a Volkswagen, and I talked him into giving me a ride up to the Seattle airport. I wanted to get a trip to Madison.”
No flights to Wisconsin were available.
Meinholz settled for a flight to Chicago on an old plane. Departure was delayed hours due to fog, and when the small plane finally took off, it flew into a thunderstorm.
The experience was something the young father would never forget.
“My seat was by the wing,” Meinholz said. “And the old wing was creaking like I thought it would fall off. But I made it to Chicago, and then I grabbed a bus. That bus took like three hours, going through every little town, but I took it all the way from Chicago to Madison.”
Meinholz called his father to borrow the car, and hours later, he was holding his wife’s hand. It would be the last time he saw her or their newborn daughter during his military service.
Meinholz’s duty ended in 1963 and he returned to his family, unrecognized by his young child.
“I came home – discharged, time up – and my baby girl was like 10 months old,” Meinholz said. “And she was afraid of me. That’s a terrible feeling.”
The veteran said things are different today.
More than half a century later Meinholz now has six children, 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He described the family’s relationship as very close.
Looking back on his time in the military, Meinholz said the sacrifice was worth it.
“As much as I disliked being there, I’m damn proud that I had a chance to serve my country,” Meinholz said. “Everybody should serve their country and serve other people. That’s the satisfaction I got out of it, as tough as it was – that I did my duty.”
Meinholz lives in Waunakee with his wife, Bernie, to whom he has been married 61 years.
