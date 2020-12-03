ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 2, 1920
Gerg DeBower, 93, and John Howie Sr. of Dane died Friday of last week. These two very old settlers died on the same day.
Edwin Kuestner and A.P. Kenney returned from a deer hunting trip to Niagara.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Uselman have moved back to Ashton. They sold their farm at Milladore recently.
J.N. Deans shipped two cars of livestock to Milwaukee on Monday.
Miss Marcella Uebersetzig of St. Mary’s Springs Academy, Fond du Lac, is spending a few days with her parents.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 3, 1925
Mrs. Charles Holden, 93, died at her home in the Town of Westport on Nov. 21.
Bernard Diederich saw a buck deer Wednesday morning about 8:30 near the slaughterhouse bridge.
Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Goertz announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Mrs. H. Barman has moved from the Henry Dorn residence to her new home just completed.
The Men’s Club is sponsoring a Grain and Poultry show at the Men’s Club near the Canning Factory.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 6, 1945
Miss Catherine Ruppert and Donavon Kopp were united in marriage at St. Joseph’s Church, Dodgeville, on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Waunakee High School lost to Arena there Friday by a 56-13 score. The small, cold gym was given as reason for the defeat.
Corp. Marian Bump and Rodney Wilke were married in Quantico, Va., Saturday, Nov. 24.
Lt. Commander Gerald Shaw left last Tuesday after spending some time with his mother.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 7, 1950
Four inches of snow covered the ground, and more snow is falling. We missed a severe cold spell, however.
Nick F. Annen, brother of Mrs. Ed Ellickson, died at his home at Springfield last Thursday.
Herb Schmitz has purchased the stock and equipment of the Corcoran Service Station on the corner of Hwys. Q, 19 and 113.
The high school Warriors lost to Sauk City there Friday by a 44-43 score in an overtime battle.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 1, 1960
Richard B. Corcoran, 56, Madison, brother of Albert Corcoran, Waunakee, died suddenly at a Madison hospital on Sunday.
The Waunakee Village Board approved a total budget of $88,290.
Kenneth Endres, 19, Waunakee, received a severe head cut Saturday morning when he was struck by a tractor which he was loading on a trailer.
Jerome Walker, 54, former Westport resident, died at St. Paul’s Hospital Sunday. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Walker.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 3, 1970
An estimated 28 dogs, most of them French poodles, were killed late Friday in a fire at the Phoebe Ann Brumm Kennels five miles northwest of here near Springfield Corners.
St. John’s fourth-graders put on a Thanksgiving program, the theme being, “The First Thanksgiving,” on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The Missouri Tavern, five miles north of Middleton on Hwy. 12, was robbed of nearly $1,000 in cash while it was closed from 1-5 p.m. Thursday for Thanksgiving.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 4, 1980
The Waunakee Village Board approved a 1981 budget calling for spending $739,809 next year.
Beth A. Kalscheur and Don L. Anderson were married on Friday evening, Sept. 19, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.
Jane Poelma and Helen Lehr are serving as co-chairpersons for this year’s Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair.
Mrs. Henry L. (Catherine) Spahn, age 76, resident for many years, passed away suddenly at her home on Nov. 30.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 6, 1990
A record-breaking snowstorm dumped 17.3 inches on this area within a 24-hour period Monday.
A Madison group, the Freedom from Religion Group, says the Nativity Display in the Waunakee Village Park crosses the line between church and state.
This week’s Profile features Donna O’Malley, partner in the O’Malley Farm Café, who was born Nov. 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee wrestlers opened the 1990-91 campaign with a 42-20 victory over Fort Atkinson Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 30, 2000
The Town of Westport has formed an agricultural preservation committee.
A full-page advertisement appears in this week’s Tribune congratulating the One Act cast and crew on their performance at the All State festival.
The Warrior hockey team skated away with its first two games of the season last week, first defeating Madison East 5-1 in a non-conference opener then shutting out Stoughton 3-1 in the first conference matchup.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 2, 2010
With Wisconsin’s first community manure digester ready to flip the switch in a couple weeks, Dane County and County Executive Kathleen Falk have already begun working with Town of Springfield farms to build a second manure digester.
Waunakee-Westport Lions Club member Larry Gehri was presented a “Knight of Sight” award by Lion Jerry Rabach, Community Relations Specialist for the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. The award is presented to an individual who has done exceptional work in the preservation and/or restoration of sight.
Waunakee area residents of all ages now have an opportunity to skate indoors in their own community. The Ice Pond of Waunakee has opened its doors, and public skating sessions are available for children, teenagers and adults.
An unidentified man was killed during a rollover crash Sunday night in the Town of Vienna.
Citing recent acts of violence, and hate crimes against minorities and gay students on their campuses, 15 UW System administrators have issued a formal call for “civility.”
The Intermediate School recently collected several boxes of canned goods for the Waunakee Food Pantry and rewarded the students by allowing them to throw a pie in their teachers’ faces for fun.
For the 11th year in a row, Suttle-Straus, Waunakee based communication company, has again been recognized as an industry leader. The Printing Industries of America (PIA) awarded the company for its exemplary human resources practices in its 2010 Best Workplace in the Americas (BWA) program.
Dane Manufacturing recently announced that its quality management system has received the International Organization for Standardizations ISO 9001:2008 Certification.
