The Waunakee freshmen football team set a school record by scoring 50 points in the first quarter in route to a 78-0 whipping of the Monona Grove Silver Eagles at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors scored an average of one point for every 12 seconds played in the opening quarter or one touchdown for every 1:42 of game clock.
Waunakee’s Ben Lindley amassed four of the team’s seven first-quarter touchdowns with rushing scores of 59, 1, 12, and 31 yards. Quarterback Gunner McFadden connected with Owen Elliott on a 35-yard scoring strike and found Brandon Sawicki for a 31-yard touchdown pass as well. Sebastian Rasmussen returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to cap off the dominant first quarter.
The Warriors added three more scores in the second quarter. McFadden hooked up with David Emerich for a 9-yard touchdown pass, Rasmussen ripped off a 63-yard scoring run, and Devin Hoffman punched one in from seven yards out as Waunakee took a 71-0 lead into halftime.
Running back Ian Hamilton completed the beatdown with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to polish off the historic offensive assault.
On defense, Waunakee’s Sam Hogland secured an interception and fumble recovery, while Jake Bova and Hoffman each had picks of their own. Jake Duren recorded a quarterback sack and Rykker Cardenas pounced on a fumble as the Warriors recorded their third shutout in four games to begin the season.
The Freshman squad has now outscored their opponents by a whopping 236-14 margin. The Warriors will next travel to Janesville Parker this Thursday.
