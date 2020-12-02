Waunakee senior girls basketball player Elena Maier has dreamed for years of playing at the highest level in college, but that seemed like a long shot after the guard tore her ACL playing in an AAU tournament this past summer.
“I had a number of schools contacting me, but I only had one offer at the time,” Maier said. “After I told the schools what happened, they somewhat lost interest. They kept talking to me, but they pursued other players. The ACL injury scared them.”
The injury did not scare away Kent State University. The Golden Flashes offered Maier a walk-on spot before the injury, but then offered a scholarship after.
“I looked at walking on at some other places, but then Kent State offered a full ride and I loved it there,” Maier said. “It reminds me a lot of Madison. It is a pretty big campus. The coaches are awesome. They have a lot of belief in me even after the injury. It is a great fit for me because it feels like a second home to me. I’m glad to call it my second home.”
Maier had surgery on her knee on Aug. 10.
“They said it would take four months to be able to do anything on that knee, but I have my first skills test coming up and then I can do a little more running,” Maier said. “I try not to look at the future and just take it one day at a time. I still have a goal of getting to play at some point this season.”
With the start of the Warriors’ season on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maier is not missing any games yet. But the injury did keep her from competing for the Waunakee girls golf team this fall. She had to watch as her teammates placed second at the state tournament.
“Some people have told me that this was a good time to go through this, since the season is still in doubt and I’m not missing anything right now,” Maier said. “But it was sad watching my teammates at state in golf and not being there with them. I went to a couple of tournaments to watch them, but it was tough. I had my senior year last year but didn’t know it, which sucks.”
Maier started dreaming about playing college basketball at a young age.
“I have thought about it since I was little, but once I got to high school it became a big goal for me,” Maier said. “A lot of people told me to chase the goal. I just had to fight hard and work hard. Anything is possible and I knew it only take one coach to believe in you.”
Maier started to make a name for herself as a freshman. She started 14 games and helped lead the Warriors to a 16-7 overall record. They were 11-3 in the Badger North Conference and finished tied for second place.
As a freshman, Maier was fourth on the team with 7.6 points per game and 32 steals. She also recorded 51 rebounds and 25 assists.
Maier took her game to another level as a sophomore, when the Lady Warriors went 14-10 and reached a regional final. She started 22 games and earned first-team all-conference.
For the season, Maier averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game as a sophomore. She was second on the team with 44 steals, third with 32 assists and fourth with 77 rebounds.
Last season, Maier again earned first-team All-Badger North. She helped lead Waunakee to a 19-6 overall record and a WIAA regional title.
As a junior, Maier again led the Warriors in scoring with 14.7 points per game. She tied teammate Melanie Watson with a team-high 113 rebounds. She garnered a team-high 37 steals and was second with 57 assists.
Even though she has been unable to play any basketball with her teammates since the injury, Maier has tried to stay around the team. She helped coach her teammates during a tournament this fall.
If there is a season this winter, Maier plans to be the Warriors’ biggest cheerleader if she is not able to play.
“I’m going to be with them every step of the way,” Maier said. “I will support them and cheer them on. I will be their teammate no matter what. I will try to do what I can. I’m not going to leave them because I’m hurt.”
Maier expects the Lady Warriors to have a solid team this winter.
“We lost Kailee Meeker in the middle of last season and she is a big player for the team,” Maier said. “With her back and with the younger players getting experience last year, I think we can be really good. All that matters is if we can have fun and play together. The sky is the limit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.