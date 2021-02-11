The Waunakee High School alpine ski team was finally able to start its season with a modified schedule and Covid-19 precautions.
There are high expectations for the Warriors as they build on last year’s great performance which saw the men’s team qualify for state and Ava Ludwig compete as an individual.
The Wisconsin High School Alpine Racing Association’s season opener was delayed a few weeks, but the Warrior ski teams were finally able to compete in Giant Slalom at Cascade. The Men’s team won both races, led by Reed Schuster, who won the first race and placed third in the second.
The top 4 finishers for each school’s results are combined for the team score. The Hogland brothers were each second for the Warriors with Jake placing ninth in race one and Sam placing fourth in race two. August Johnson finished third for the team in both races, as he was 10th and eighth, respectively.
Waunakee’s final team scores came from Bracey Statz, who placed 14th in race one, and Jake Hogland, who was 14th in the second.
The ladies’ team has reduced numbers this season and formed a co-op team with Verona. Ava Ludwig picked up right where she ended last season by winning both races. Waunakee’s team score also included Payton Ross and Abigail Truscott.
Next week the disciple changes to slalom at Devil’s Head.
Slalom
In the second race of the season, Waunakee traveled to Devil’s Head in Merrimac to compete in slalom.
The Waunakee girls came away with sixth place, thanks to the efforts of junior Ava Ludwig, who placed fifth in both races. The team score also included great showings by Payton Ross (32nd in both races) and Abigail Truscott (34th in both races).
The Waunakee boys finished in fourth place. Junior Reed Schuster crashed in the first race and placed 33rd. He then came back and won the second race with the fastest time of the evening.
Freshman Sam Hogland had a strong performance and placed second and fourth, respectively. Augie Johnson came in eighth in the first race but did not finish the second. Also competing for Waunakee was Jake Hogland (20th, 17th), Bracey Statz (30th, 25th).
“We weren’t consistent and didn’t have many clean runs, but I was happy about how the kids fought for finishes,” Waunakee coach Pat Slattery said.
Waunakee will head back to Devil’s Head this week to compete in both slalom and giant slalom.
