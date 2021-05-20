The Waunakee boys golf team put together three solid efforts last week and it results in two dual wins and a second-place finish at a quadrangular.
On May 10, the Warriors came in second at a quadrangular at Maple Bluff Country Club with a score of 33. Madison Memorial took first place with a 328, while Edgewood (341) and Milton (345) were third and fourth, respectively.
“Scores were high for all the teams that day as Maple Bluff showed what a difficult course it is,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said.
Max Brud had a team-best round of 81 for the Warriors, while KC Nickel fired an 82.
Will Meganck and Connor Keenan both finished with an 86 to round of Waunakee’s team score. Brady Piazza finished with an 88.
The Warriors hosted Mount Horeb In a Badger North Conference dual on May 11. Waunakee scored a convincing 153-187 victory.
Brud had an even-par 36 to lead the way, while Meganck and Nickel had rounds of 38 and 39, respectively.
The Warriors also got rounds of 40 and 41 from Keenan and August Johnson.
Waunakee also scored a win, 192-216, at the Junior Varsity level against Portage. Zach Vinson led the way with a 44, while Brady Piazza shot a 46.
The Warriors then won by 30 strokes, 151-181, over visiting Baraboo on May 12.
Brud continued his great week with a 36, which included a birdie and an eagle on the first two holes.
Piazza was second on the team with a 37, while Meganck turned in a 38. Nickel and Johnson finished with scores of 40 and 42, respectively.
The Warriors were a 190-200 winner over Baraboo in the JV match, thanks to a 39 by Vinson.
Waunakee will close out its home schedule on May 20. The Warriors will host Beaver Dam at 2 p.m.