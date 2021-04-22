The undefeated Waunakee Junior Varsity football team hosted Monona Grove on April 15 at Warrior Stadium.
The Warriors continued their undefeated season with a 45-20 win over Monona Grove.
Monona Grove received the kickoff from Austin DeAmicis to start the game and didn’t get far. Defensive ends Cole Meyers and Drew Regnier had back-to-back sacks ending Monona Groves first drive.
The Warrior offensive led by quarterback Garrett Lenzendorf took to the field ready to move the chains. They moved the ball down the field with a combination of run and pass plays. Lenzendorf connected with wide receiver Devin Johnson and tight end Cole Kampa on two beautiful passes. The drive ended with a touchdown from running back Corey Marionneaux.
Once again the defense ended Monona Groves drive quickly with another sack from Meyers. Meyers and the defense continued this pressure throughout the game. Meyers ended the game with five sacks.
Meyers wasn’t the only defensive end Monona Grove had to worry about, Regnier got to the quarterback twice, while Jack Schweitzer added to the sack total as well.
While the line was relentless, the secondary was just as ready. Corner back Shea DuCharme jumped a route for a beautiful interception. The warrior defense disrupted Monona Grove throughout the game never allowing them to find a rhythm.
Monona Grove’s defense continued to struggle with Waunakee’s dual threat offense. Lenzendorf’s ability to throw the long ball and Johnsons shifty speed resulted it two touchdowns. Wide receiver Braden Miller added to the score with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Lenzendorf.
The Warriors had more offensive tricks up their sleeve. They implemented hurry-up run offense at the 50-yard line. The offensive line wore down Monona Groves line with this quick pace as running back Marionneaux powered through the middle on three plays resulting in his second touchdown of the game.
DuCharme entered the game at quarterback and added to the score board with a quarterback keeper and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Lyle.
