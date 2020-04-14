The Waunakee school board has suspended a policy prohibiting pass/fail grading in its schools, following their transition to distance learning. The district has subsequently abandoned letter grading for spring semester.
High-school principal Brian Borowski explained the reason for that decision late last week.
“There are no perfect options for addressing grading,” Borowski stated in an April 9 e-mail to parents and students, “because the current situation is far from ideal. There are many arguments to move towards a pass/fail system while holding students’ GPAs in place from the 1st semester.”
Borowski said pass/fail grading was the fairest approach for middle- and high-school students, considering the challenges that many of them are facing with the at-home learning experience.
He cited technical issues with online-learning platforms, as well as disruptions to daily routines.
“As the administration discussed our options for grading with our faculty,” Borowski stated, “it became clear that pass/fail (grading) is the most appropriate course of action to support students.”
School board members discussed the move during their Monday night meeting, where outgoing clerk Julie Waner and others expressed support for the district’s decision.
“The point of learning is not the grade,” Waner said. “When you go off to college next fall, you’re going to be responsible for what you facilitated and helped yourself learn – irrespective of the grade and the letter that shows up. So the motivation (to learn) is there in a more pure form.”
Also at the April 13 meeting, the school board:
- provided feedback on a draft application for its recently-approved ad hoc committee to address racial equity.
- approved recommended changes to district policies (423, 453.1, 454, 751).
- discussed potential changes to the referendum timeline.
- bid farewell to board member Julie Waner, who Monday finished out her fourth term on the BOE.
