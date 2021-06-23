Waunakee junior Tyler Nelson competed against the best in Wisconsin for the second time in his career last week and improved by one round over his appearance as a freshman at the WIAA Division 1 state boys tennis tournament.
Nelson advanced to the third round at this year’s tournament, which was moved from Madison to Eau Claire. He was knocked out in the second round as a freshman.
Nelson came into the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the singles bracket.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Nelson easily downed Hamilton’s Calvin Moore 6-1, 6-3.
“After the bye, Tyler had a tough matchup versus Calvin from Hamilton who has pushed many top players this season, so Tyler had to play well right away,” Waunakee coach Chris Nuenthel said. “Calvin knows Tyler is a very smart and consistent player so it looked like that put extra pressure on him from the start of the first set. Tyler played a very smart and complete match against Calvin to get himself into the round of 16.”
Nelson was unable to carry over the momentum into the third round and fell 6-4, 7-5 to ninth-seeded Nolan Kubiak of Neenah.
“It was a great back-and-forth match between two great players,” Nuenthel said. “The first set came down to one break, and Tyler unfortunately got broken at the 4-5 game to lose the set. The second set Tyler got down 4-1, but then stepped up his game to start stepping into his shots more and got the set back to 5-5. But, after that it came down to who could hold their serve the final two games, and Tyler got broken at the end.”
After competing at state for a second time, Nelson finished the season with an impressive overall record of 17-4.
“Since Tyler has been in high school tennis he has been a top 10 player in the state, and this year he showed it again,” Nuenthel said. “I’m excited to see him after another offseason of hard work to see how he ends his senior season.”
Kubiak fell 6-0, 6-2 to top-seeded Martin Blagoev of Kenosha Indian Trail in the quarterfinals and eventually placed fifth.
Blagoev went on to win the state singles title. He defeated third-seeded Noah Viste of Wauwatosa East 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match.
Marquette’s Noah White defeated West De Pere’s Elijah Zifferblatt 6-4, 6-3 in the third-place match.
Brookfield East’s Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen claimed the Division 1 doubles crown. They defeated Arrowhead’s Sam Kredell and Nick Tiahnybik 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match.
Edgewood’s Alex Sviatoslavsky earned the singles title in Division 2 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brookfield Academy’s Adrian Yin.
The Division 2 doubles title went to Brookfield Academy’s Drew Buckholdt and Pranav Gogineni. They downed University School’s Andrew Bechtold and Shaan Sharma 6-2, 6-4 in the title match.
The WIAA Division 1 state team tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
The field includes Brookfield East, Appleton North, Neenah, Whitefish Bay, Marquette, Madison Memorial, Middleton and Eau Claire Memorial.
The Division 2 state team tournament will be held at Sports Core in Kohler. Catholic Memorial and Aquinas will compete in one semifinal, while Xavier and Brookfield Academy will square off in the other one.