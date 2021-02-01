The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced that it will be offering a two-day STEM workshop for girls in sixth through 10th grade.
The workshop has been scheduled for Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, and will take place virtually.
Organizers said participants will explore careers in the field of science, technology, engineering and math through activities led by women in the profession. Topics will include astrophysics, fingerprint analysis, DNA extraction, antibiotic-producing bacteria identification, light analysis, wolf biology, programming robots, building websites and computer circuits, and several others.
Co-president of AAUW-Janesville, Carole Salinas said the program is designed to spark interest among female youth who may have had limited exposure to math and science careers in school.
Salinas said making those girls aware of STEM opportunities at an early age is important.
“Research has shown that the time to reach these girls is between sixth grade and tenth,” Salinas said, “before too much of high school has gone by and they haven’t taken the right science and math classes to go on in those areas when they reach college. So that’s why we’re focusing on that age group.”
Salinas said the workshop will be split into two mornings, with each day consisting of an introductory program followed by two small-group sessions of participants’ choice.
The first morning will feature a keynote address from nuclear engineer Abbey Donahue.
A product of the Midwest, Donahue originally studied nuclear engineering at Purdue University, where she fell in love with the field as a young undergraduate.
“It just emerged as this very cool field that I could do anything from exploring the outer reaches of our solar system, to doing medical technology or making carbon-free energy,” Donahue said. “Those were so discreetly different things that it didn’t feel like I was going to get pinned into place with anything.”
Donahue later went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
A fledgling engineer, Donahue entered the workforce in her mid-20s when she joined Areva, a notable French multinational group that specializes in nuclear power and renewable energy.
“I spent the first eight years of my career in the nuclear-power sector,” Donahue said. “I designed nuclear-reactor cores, as well as the casks or shipping containers that nuclear fuel is shipped and stored in. That was really cool, and really fulfilling.”
Now an engineering manager for SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville, Donahue’s recent work has focused on producing safe and affordable medical tracers and cancer-treatment elements.
“On a daily basis, we’re solving complex problems,” Donahue said of women in her field, “whether that be how to make a nuclear reactor provide electricity for 18 moths at a time without shutting down, or what I’m doing now which is creating new ways to make medical isotopes so that we can diagnose and treat diseases and cancers better.”
Donahue cited her experience as proof that women can excel in the math and sciences as easily as men, which is why opportunities such as AAUW’s upcoming STEM workshop are so important.
Those interested in registering for the workshop can do so online. The cost to participate is $10.
