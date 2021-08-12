ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 1, 1921
Edward Bartels will sell his personal property at a public auction at his farm on Sept. 21.
Luke Gilligan has sold his residence in this village to Peter Meier of Roxbury.
William O’Malley was badly injured Sunday when he was struck on the head with a baseball at Baker’s Park.
Miss Pauline Michels and Lawrence Esser were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 2, 1926
The L.M. Endres Mfg. Co. has secured a patent on a folding drawbar for tooth harrows.
Miss Marie Miller had her tonsils removed at Madison General Hospital on Tuesday.
Sister Ambrose of Fond du Lac, who spent the past two weeks here, returned on Tuesday.
Many people in this vicinity are ill with the grippe and are confined to their homes.
The High School and Grade School will open on Monday, Sept. 13, and St. John’s School will open on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 29, 1946
Mathias Schroeder, 70, well-known resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital on Aug. 28.
St. John’s School has an enrollment of 218 boys and girls this year. This is a few less than last year.
Jose Aguirae, 35, an employee of the Waunakee Canning Corp., was killed Tuesday when he was run over by a truck.
Farmers are hoping we get another month of good weather as it will take that long for the corn to mature.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 30, 1951
Rev. Rupert Dorn, O.F.M. Cap., will be ordained to the Catholic priesthood at St. Mary’s Church at Marathon on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Arlington on Sunday by a score of 7-2.
Arnold Caucutt completed his studies at Madison Business College and was awarded a Master of Accounts Degree on Aug. 23.
Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Wood announce the birth of a daughter on Aug. 25 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The big Legion celebration will be on Sept. 1, 2 and 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Statz announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 26.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 24, 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Helt, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Otto R. Lange, 61, of Madison, brother of Herman Lange, Waunakee, was declared dead on arrival Sunday night at a Madison hospital.
On Tuesday of last week, Jerome Ripp shot a chicken hawk which had been threatening nearby chickens. The interesting thing is that he got the hawk with a “410” rifle. Jerome hadn’t fired a gun in over 20 years.
Waunakee’s Home Talent League baseball team defeated DeForest in the final game of the regular schedule Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-1.
A total of 51 people attended the reunion of the Waunakee High School class of 1951, which was held at Club Sunset, Lodi, on July 29.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 2, 1971
Waunakee Jaycees are going to roast one (a little porker) on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Spanferkel will be held in the Village Park with serving from 5:30-9 p.m.
James Simon, a new employee of the Waunakee Telephone Co. Inc. installed the 2000th phone in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Russell A. Mitchell, 501 Seventh St.
President Nixon’s national wage and price freeze has Waunakee teachers as well as teachers across the country wondering how the freeze will affect their paychecks.
The Waunakee Telephone Co. this week asked for a rate increase from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The Village of Waunakee is expected to begin construction of the 66-foot roadway at the end of South Street leading to a new High School and Simon Builders new development.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vasen, Waunakee, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 12, 1971. They were married at St. John’s parish in Waunakee. She was the former Ann Maly.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 27, 1981
Waunakee Tribune Publishers Richard and Donna Murphy greet the new owners of the weekly newspaper Arthur and Anita Drake, who will take over Sept. 1.
The Waunakee Community Schools will host two AFS students for the coming school year. They are Picky Timm from Bolivia and Louise Price from South Africa.
Mr. and Mrs. John Meffert, Colonial Crest Dr., will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 6.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 22, 1991
Because of school construction projects, Waunakee homeowners will not see tax credits offered to property owners throughout the state.
Adding an additional crossing guard at the intersection of Madison and Main streets was defeated by a tie vote at the regular village board meeting Monday.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jerome “Dobie” Gilles, who recalls growing up on his grandfather’s farm, now home to Waunakee High School and Endres Manufacturing.
Ruth and Brian Soper, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Nicholas Donald. He was born on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 16, 2001
An article reads that Dane Lumber survived a warehouse fire Friday, Aug. 10, and was open for business the next Monday after sustaining $800,000 in damage.
The Waunakee school board has scheduled a referendum for Nov. 6 seeking permission to borrow $5.3 million for manor maintenance and repairs.
This week’s community profile is Martha Barlow. Barlow works with the Wisconsin Future Problem Solving for environmental and global issues and has a fondness for theatre.
Waunakee Tribune editor Art Drake was nationally recognized for a June 29, 2000, column through the National Newspaper Association’s 2001 Better Newspaper Contest.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 18, 2011
Developer Don Tierney appealed to the Waunakee Village Board Monday seeking greater flexibility as he develops the former Veridian site at Hwy. Q south of the village.
For the first time since 2002, the Waunakee School District has fared worse than the state average when it comes to the amount of state equalization aid it receives. With the cut, residents will see a steeper increase in their property taxes, and the district will see a smaller surplus at the end of the 2011-2012 budget cycle.
Waunakee voters may find themselves casting their ballots in a different part of the Village Center during the next election. At Monday’s meeting, the village board approved a new ward map that keeps the two wards about the same size for the next nine years or so.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced last week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reimbursed Dane County for the substantial snow removal costs agencies incurred during February’s Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Amy Kelly, the new varsity dance-team coach.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to the 3rd Annual Criminal Justice Career Fair at the Alliant Energy Center.
Some state legislators are drafting legislation that would exempt back-to-school purchases from sales tax during a special shopping holiday next year.
There’s a lot of support for having a hunting season on wolves in Wisconsin – that according to a survey by UW-Madison researchers released this month. But the study warns that some of the attitudes may lead to a crash of the wolf population, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.