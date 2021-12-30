The Waunakee school district faced several challenges in 2021, from navigating the COVID-19 pandemic to planning a facilities and operational referendum that could affect the educational experience of its students for years to come.
The year began with school officials deliberating the appropriate delivery model for grades 5-12 during the pandemic, while administrators looked at measures their department could take to ensure a safe and quality education for students in all grade levels. Spring saw schools reopen to full-day, in-person instruction and the district’s board of education begin to shift its focus to other topics of discussion.
With summer came talks of an eight- to nine-figure referendum, as school-board members resumed planning for capital improvements that had been delayed due to the pandemic.
Fall discussions focused heavily on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and student learning.
Here’s some of the major headlines from 2021, all of which appeared in the Waunakee Tribune over the past 12 months. Hard to believe so much could happen in a single year…
JANUARY
Waunakee’s board of education revisits winter sports decision
The Waunakee school board held a special meeting night, revisiting its decision to allow out-of-county competition among winter athletes before they return to the classroom.
The return of athletics has been a source of contention among community members. Athletes and their parents have advocated for an early return to competition, while school officials have stressed the need for a slow and measured approach.
The board of education initially approved a Jan. 11 start for medium- to high-risk competition. However, that date was later moved to Jan. 4 at the request of Waunakee coaches.
Waunakee students to return to the classroom for second semester
The Waunakee school board has affirmed its decision to reopen schools this month. Board members voted unanimously in favor of expanding hybrid instruction to all grade levels on Jan. 26.
The decision allowed more than 2,500 students in grades 5-12 to return to the classroom for second semester.
School district invests in touchless bottle fillers as remainder of K-12 buildings reopen
Waunakee’s board of education has approved $90,000 in plumbing enhancements for its schools to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission as more students return to the classroom.
District officials said the funds will go toward the installation of touchless water bottle fillers, representing the latest effort to safeguard staff and students during the pandemic. Previous efforts have included upgrades to HVAC systems and the procurement of PPE for staff, among others.
School board president Dave Boetcher explained that the new plumbing enhancements will focus primarily on upper-level buildings, as touchless fixtures were installed at K-4 facilities in the fall.
FEBRUARY
School district discusses COVID-19 testing for students
Waunakee school district officials sought feedback from their medical advisory committee this week as to whether the district should offer diagnostic COVID-19 testing to students.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg told committee members Monday night that public-health officials had recently announced a program in which the UW was offering free antigen tests to school districts in Dane County.
Participating districts would administer the test to individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Its results would determine whether an individual was positive, or should seek further testing.
Waunakee school board approves home and away competition for spring sports
The Waunakee school board approved in-county and out-of-county competition for its spring athletic programs this week, following Monday’s announcement of a new public-health order that eases COVID-19 restrictions in the county.
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Emergency Order #13 was announced on Feb. 8 and went into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. The order loosened several COVID-19 restrictions that had been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Dane County.
Among the limitations eased by Emergency Order #13 were those regulating sports gatherings.
MARCH
Club sports OK for spring and alternate-fall athletes
Waunakee’s student athletes could see more playing time in the upcoming months, following a revision to COVID-19 guidelines that were issued by the WCSD athletic department in winter.
School board members decided at a special board meeting last week to remove language from the guidelines that prohibited athletes from taking part in club activities during their scholastic sports season. The March 2 decision has allowed for simultaneous participation in school- and non-school-sponsored sporting events, in the wake of a recent decrease in area COVID activity.
Students return to full-day, in-person instruction for 4th quarter
Waunakee school district officials received an ovation at this week’s board-of-education meeting as board members voted to return to full-day, in-person instruction for all students at the start of fourth quarter.
The March 8 decision marked the final stretch of a year-long journey in returning to traditional education at the K-12 level.
Volunteers needed for lunch and recess
Waunakee school officials announced last week that the district is seeking volunteers to supervise students during their lunch and recess periods, to allow for full-day instruction starting in April.
APRIL
Waunakee schools to receive $155K in library assistance from the state
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced last week that $39 million would be disbursed to public-school libraries across the state, so that they can address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aquatic Center to remain closed to the public
Waunakee school officials have decided that the district’s aquatic center will remain closed to the public until summer, reserving the facility for staff and students only at this time.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg told school-board members at their April 12 meeting that residents had expressed interest in utilizing the pool at Waunakee Community High School, which was open to the public prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closure.
Since receiving those requests, district officials have been in discussion with the aquatics director to determine whether expanded use of the facility would be feasible from a staffing perspective.
MAY
Waunakee teacher pens sophomore YA novel, brings awareness to mental health and trauma
Waunakee High School instructor Chuck Murphree has authored a second novel aimed at young adults. Murphree said the book will cover the subjects of teen depression, anxiety, trauma and sexual assault.
JUNE
School referendum returns to the agenda, forefront for Waunakee’s board of education
Waunakee school officials have resumed planning for a facilities and operational referendum that could appear on the ballot as early as 2022.
The referendum would include a new middle school, a new or renovated Heritage Elementary, improvements to the high-school campus and district office building, as well as funding to cover approximately five years’ worth of districtwide capital-maintenance projects.
The cost of the referendum has been estimated at $74 million to $145 million, depending on its final scope.
Waunakee school board eyes 2022 referendum
Waunakee’s board of education considered potential timelines last week for a school referendum that would allow the district to borrow money for capital improvements at several K-12 buildings, and to exceed the revenue limit so that it can fund upcoming facility-maintenance expenses.
Three timeline options were presented to board members at their June 14 meeting, each based off a different target date for when the facilities and operational referendum would be held.
JULY
Waunakee school district’s decision to drop mask mandate sparks parent petitions
Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) residents circulated two online petitions ahead of a July 12 school-board meeting, where organizers were to present their argument as to whether face masks should be required in K-6 buildings.
The petitions were started by parents late last month, after Waunakee’s board of education voted to revise several COVID-19 guidelines that had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the revisions was a change to the district’s mask policy, which had previously required staff and students to wear face coverings inside all K-12 school buildings.
School-board members decided at their June 14 meeting to remove that requirement, making face coverings optional for anyone entering a district-owned facility.
Parents question school’s diversity, equity, inclusion efforts
The Waunakee school district received several questions about its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts since the teaching of critical race theory became a nationwide debate late last year.
Some parents have questioned the purpose of an ad-hoc committee that was formed to address DEI issues in the district, while others are asking about the curriculum that is being covered in their child’s classroom and whether it goes beyond the scope of culturally responsive teaching.
AUGUST
Audit looks at inequity in the Waunakee school district
The Waunakee school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee reviewed the results of an equity audit that suggest several opportunity gaps exist within its schools.
DEI committee members had spent the past nine months conducting the National Education Association (NEA) Opportunity Audit, a comprehensive needs-assessment tool that has been used by districts across the country to identify inequities in their schools and determine the areas in which they should consider devoting a greater amount of attention and resources.
After 47 years, Waunakee High School mural could be removed
Waunakee school officials sought feedback from members of the Ho-Chunk Nation (HCN) this week, regarding what the district should do with a mural that has hung inside its gym since the mid-1970s.
The mural was created by former students and depicts a stereotypical Plains Indian dressed in a loincloth and moccasins, wearing a feather in his hair and holding an axe in his right hand. The image had been hanging inside Waunakee High School’s old gymnasium since 1974.
SEPTEMBER
Wage increases for hard-to-staff positions considered
Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) officials have proposed adjustments to at least two of the district’s hourly pay scales, in hopes that a higher starting wage will encourage more people to apply for unfilled positions.
District to launch online reporting tool
Waunakee school officials could have more insight into bullying and bias-related incidents this year, thanks to an anonymous tool that they hope will encourage others to report those incidents to administrators.
WCSD Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction Tim Schell said the district is planning to launch an online reporting tool where students, staff and other members of the school community can anonymously report incidents in which they or others were subjected to harassment or bias. Users would enter information about where the incident occurred, what individuals were targeted and the staff members that had been notified of the situation.
School- and district-level administrators would then receive a push notification once the report has been submitted, at which point an assessment would be made to determine the school officials that should investigate the incident and what follow-up action is appropriate.
OCTOBER
Waunakee High School’s 2021 Homecoming Parade
Hundreds of students took part in the annual homecoming parade at Waunakee this weekend, celebrating a return to school that held more significance than it arguably ever has before.
Waunakee school district dissolves DEI committee following opposition
Waunakee’s board of education has decided to dissolve its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee amid concerns that the 25-member group lacked “diversity of thought” and adequate oversight by elected officials.
The DEI committee was formed in 2020, after school-board members recognized the need to review policies and practices which could better support their goals for equity and inclusion.
NOVEMBER
Student proficiency, participation rates drop in most recent state assessment
Waunakee students experienced significant disruptions to their education last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions that prevented face-to-face instruction.
Those disruptions had an impact on both student learning and standardized-test performance.
However, new data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) suggested that Waunakee students fared better than many of their peers throughout the state.
DPI released last month results from state assessments that were administered in spring of 2021. The testing data revealed that Waunakee’s proficiency rates have declined in core subject areas, yet the percentages remain considerably higher than the statewide average.
Ho-Chunk Nation flag to be flown at Waunakee schools throughout month of November
Waunakee school officials have announced that the Ho-Chunk Nation (HCN) flag will be flown at district buildings throughout November, in recognition of American Indian Heritage Month.
The motion was introduced last week by director Dave Boetcher, who said he had raised enough funds this month to purchase seven HCN flags – one for each of the district’s K-12 schools and its administrative-office building. He asked that the flags be flown at those sites throughout the month of November moving forward.
DECEMBER
Co-chair of dissolved DEI committee creates new, community DEI committee in Waunakee
Waunakee school district resident Joel Lewis has announced plans for a community diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee that will serve as a sounding board and advocacy group for issues into which local bodies may need greater insight from those who are most affected by the matter.
4K providers to set own masking policy in absence of Public Health order
Waunakee’s four-year-old-kindergarten (4K) providers were facing difficult decision, as the countywide mask mandate was set to expire and policies regarding facial coverings would have fallen to the discretion of private business owners. The mandate was extended until February.
Policy change could affect public participation at Waunakee school board meetings
Waunakee school officials have been reviewing the district’s policy on public comment during board meetings, following arguments that the comment period should be limited to fewer topics.
Policy 187 has permitted members of the public to comment on any topic germane to Waunakee Community School District (WCSD) since May 2020. The policy came under scrutiny, however, when board of education members expressed concern recently that comments were consuming an excessive amount of time during their monthly meetings.