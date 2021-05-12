Excuse the Waunakee boys golf team if its needs to take a second to catch its breath after five meets last week.
The Warriors opened the busy week with a trip to Blackhawk Country Club for the Madison Memorial Invite on May 3. They came away with fourth place.
The following day, Waunakee traveled to University Ridge Golf Course for the Morgan Stanley Invite. The Warriors worked their way to second place.
In a Badger North Conference dual on May 5, visiting Waunakee thwarted DeForest 156-223.
A combination of varsity and JV players competed for the Warriors in the Badger-Big Eight Challenge at Bishop’s Bay Country Club. They came in third place.
Last Saturday, the Warriors not only played golf at Erin Hills Golf Course, but also raised a lot of money for the MACC Fund Invite.
“It was a perfect day for golf,” Waunakee coach Betsy Zadra said. “But it wasn’t about golf on this day and it wasn’t about playing the magical Erin Hills, site of the 2017 U.S. Open. Instead, it was about helping kids fight cancer. Our team formed our traditional team huddle before we headed to the driving range and talked about playing for the kids today. We dedicated our round to Tim Keenan, who is the older brother of senior Connor Keenan and a childhood cancer survivor. We talked about not complaining about a bad golf shot, a three-putt, a lip-out or a bad round because today, it wasn’t about us, it was about the kids who aren’t as fortunate as us.”
Waunakee led all schools at the event by raising $10,400 for the MACC Fund.
“Our golf team and families came together the past month and raised over $10,000 for the MACC Fund,” Zadra said. “I’m so proud of our team and our golf family for making an impact on the fight against childhood cancer and blood disorders. Thanks to all who donated to this worthy cause and helped us reach this unbelievable total. The tournament director and the Arrowhead coach (the host school) made a point of praising each player for doing such an amazing job fundraising and making an impact on the fight to find a cure.”
Memorial Invite
The Warriors turned in a team score of 333 to finish fourth behind Middleton (312), Memorial (326) and Verona (332).
KC Nickel paced Waunakee with a 79 to place fifth overall.
The Warriors’ Max Brud and Brady Piazza ties for 12th overall with rounds of 83.
Will Meganck shot an 89 to place 24th.
Morgan Stanley Invite
Waunakee finished in second place behind only Middleton (303) after registering a team score of 318. Madison Memorial (319) was one stroke back in third place.
Brud led the way for the Warriors with a 75, which put him in a tie for second place overall.
Nickel came away with ninth place after firing a 78.
Meganck and August Johnson came away with scores of 82 and 83 to close out the team score, while Connor Keenan shot an 84.
Waunakee 156
DeForest 223
The Warriors had a tremendous team effort against the Norskies. Waunakee had five golfers shoot 42 or better.
Nickel had the top score of the dual with a 37, while Meganck was a stroke back with a 38.
A 40 by Keenan and a 41 by Brady Piazza closed out the team score for Waunakee, while Brud shot a 42.
Ethan Prusakeiwicz led DeForest with a 49.
Badger-Big Eight Challenge
The Warriors finished third behind Middleton and Milton at the Challenge.
August Johnson had a team-best round of 82 for Waunakee.
Meganck came away with an 85, while Zach Vinson fired an 83.
The Warriors’ Conner Keenan and Gregson Collins turned in rounds of 90 and 91, respectively.
Erin Hills
The Warriors came away with a 310 on Saturday and tied Middleton for fifth place behind Homestead (298), Arrowhead (300), Kettle Moraine (300) and Edgewood (307).
Brud tied for 11th place overall after turning in a 75.
Nickel finished his round with a 76, while Meganck shot a 77.
Keenan rounded out the day with an 82.
Marquette’s Sebastian Kasun led all golfers with a 70.
