Waunakee Middle School’s cross-country team competed in a mock meet at Ripp Park last week, marking the end of a season unlike any other.
“It felt more like a celebration,” head coach Karen Endres said. “We all know that things aren’t normal. But we wanted to create an event that felt more typical of what they would experience in a middle-school cross-country season. And they really went above and beyond.”
The Oct. 14 meet featured 86 runners competing against the clock, rather than opposing athletes. Participants wore timing chips as they completed the team’s traditional, 1.5-mile home course.
Runners left the start line approximately 10-15 seconds apart, amid those with a similar pace.
The only ones pushing the athletes would be themselves, as spectators were strictly prohibited. Parents could watch the event from home, however, via livestreamed video of the finish line.
“The families were very respectful of the boundaries that we were given,” Endres said. “Ripp is a big park. Parents could’ve come in at any location to watch that event, but they didn’t. They were respectful to make sure that the kids had that opportunity in a safe environment.”
The mock meet served as the only form of competition in which runners took part this season, following consensus that inter-squad events posed too great a risk to those involved.
Yet having a season at all was something to be grateful for, the coach pointed out.
“A lot of middle schools actually cancelled their sports programs,” Endres said. “And we knew that if we were able to do anything, it was truly a gift to even be able to get together and practice. So we didn’t even try to go after any competitions.”
Planning for the 2020 season began in spring, when the state’s school closure went into effect. Endres said at the time, her staff expected the pandemic to last a couple months at most.
Nonetheless, they began preparing for a worst-case scenario.
“We really took it as an opportunity of ‘what if we’re not back in the fall,’” Endres said. “We have a sport that can be very easily socially distanced. And it takes place outdoors, which is a benefit in this situation. So we started brainstorming about how we could coordinate a program.”
The coaching staff knew participation in the cross-country program typically ranged from 80-95 athletes. They also knew that group sizes would be limited to 10 or fewer participants.
With five coaches, they decided it best to divide the runners into 10 groups.
Five of the groups were assigned a Monday/Wednesday practice schedule, while the others were assigned a Tuesday/Thursday schedule. The groups would remain static throughout the season.
“They were with that team every day they came to practice,” Endres said. “They just moved to a different course, with a different coach. So they got to experience every coach; but they stuck with their same 10 participants. And we just felt that was a really good formula to follow.”
Next, the coaches needed to find a location to hold practice.
Typically, the team met at the middle school for road runs through surrounding neighborhoods. With only a single coach per group, though, the staff worried about the safety of their athletes.
They reverted to practicing on their home course instead.
“We knew Ripp Park was very large,” Endres said, “about 34 acres. So we went out to the park in summer and figured out how we could do five different half-mile-loop courses… We really used the park, and all parts of the park, to create what a typical cross-country practice would be.”
Eighty-seven athletes would end up joining the team, committing six weeks to the fall program. All but one attended the end-of-season meet last week, which Endres points to as sign of success.
The head coach said holding an event to mark the end of their journey was only appropriate.
“We felt it was important to put closure on the season,” Endres said. “And we just felt like that was a good way to wrap it up, and celebrate everything that they accomplished this year. Although it was different and not normal, it was definitely a season to remember.”
