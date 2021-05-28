With the WIAA postseason fast approaching, the Waunakee is trying to gain some momentum.
In a make-up from the previous week, the Warriors dropped a tough 6-1 decision to visiting Middleton on May 19.
Tyler Nelson had the only win for Waunakee. The No. 1 singles player came from behind to beat Koji Heineman 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.
The Warriors remained undefeated in the Badger North Conference after shutting out host Reedsburg 7-0 on May 20.
Waunakee had an impressive run in singles play. The Warriors dropped just two games in the four matches.
Tyler Nelson got things going at No. 1 singles for Waunakee with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Anthony Buss, while No. 2 Caden Collins took care of Joshua Thomas 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors’ No. 3 singles player Levi Christian thwarted Forrest Eden 6-1, 6-0, while No. 4 Hayden Liu blanked Brogan Helmeid 6-0, 6-0.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher took care of Alex Woodruff and Corbin Ellifson 6-1, 7-5.
The Warrior’s No. 2 tandem of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor bested Simon Wenninger and Jordan Matyas 6-2, 6-4, while the No. 3 duo of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth completed the sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ashton Buelow and Tyler Singletary.
After knocking off Reedsburg, Waunakee hit a bit of a rough patch on Friday and Saturday at the Brookfield East Invite. They dropped matches to Eau Claire Memorial, Brookfield East, Oconomowoc and Notre Dame.
The Warriors fell 5-2 to Eau Claire Memorial last Friday. Nelson and Collins had the only wins for Waunakee. Nelson defeated Ethan Beckerman 7-5, 6-0, while Collins knocked off Evan Birkholz 6-3, 6-0.
Last Saturday, Waunakee fell 7-0 to Brookfield East and 5-1 to both Notre Dame and Oconomowoc.
Collins bested Jake Shanks 6-1. 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the only win against Oconomowoc, while Schmalz and Dettor came from behind to beat Joe Re and Owen Riordan 6-7 (6), 6-0, 10-5 against Notre Dame.
The Warriors will host Madison West at 4 p.m. on May 27.
This Saturday, Waunakee will take part in the Menomonie Invite at 10 a.m.