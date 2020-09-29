The Dane County Executive Committee will consider 2020 RES-200 at its upcoming meeting. The resolution would reduce the size of the county board, and the number of districts it represents.
“We’ve been a board of 37 for the past 20 years,” said District 3 Supervisor and County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “It’s kind of an unwieldy number. And by dropping it to 35, we are able to have consistent representation across all of our standing committees.”
Eicher has been listed as the lone sponsor of 2020 RES-200, which was introduced to the county board on Sept. 17. As board chair, she referred the resolution to executive committee a day later.
Eicher serves as chair of that committee, taking 2020 RES-200 under consideration on Oct. 1.
“It’s not atypical for a resolution like this,” Eicher said of the optics. “There are some resolutions that get a significant number of cosponsors, and some which are more procedural that typically just have the chairs or the ones introducing them on it. And I think that’s the case here.”
2020 RES-200 comes in the wake of criticism that the Dane County Board remains too large, and that fewer representatives could serve the population as effectively as the current board.
Several area officials have gone on record as being opposed to the resolution.
“We would request you work to keep the Board the current size so as not to cut down on the current representation and make it harder for people, especially residents outside of Madison, to have a voice,” Westport administrator Tom Wilson wrote to local county supervisors Sept. 10.
Wilson’s township expressed formal opposition to 2020 RES-200 at its Sept. 21 board meeting, as did the Dane County Towns Association (DCTA) at its Sept. 16 membership meeting.
Members cited loss of representation from the county’s last reduction, following the 2000 census.
Wilson shared concern that a similar outcome would result from the current redistricting process, in a follow-up email sent to local county supervisors late last week.
“Our fear is that a reduction will mean less representation by rural communities and residents,” Wilson stated, “limiting further our voice in County Board activities. This was the perception when the Board was reduced last time this was taken up. We do not want to see this repeated.”
Eicher said she doesn’t foresee a negative impact on residents with passage of the resolution.
“Going from 37 supervisors to 35 supervisors is not going to have a significant impact on any part of our county,” Eicher said. “It’s not a significant enough change that folks are going to be getting less quality representation or less influence on the person who is representing them.”
County representative for Waunakee and a portion of Westport, District 25 Supervisor Tim Kiefer encouraged residents to reach out to him with their concerns about 2020 RES-200.
“I encourage anyone in Waunakee or Westport who has an opinion as to the future size of the county board to call or email me,” Kiefer said. “This decision will affect the county board beginning in 2022 and continuing for at least the next ten years, and I welcome more input.”
Kiefer can be reached at (608) 204-5822, or via email at kiefer.timothy@countyofdane.com.
