The 2020-2021 season was like no other for the Waunakee girls basketball team, but the Warriors made the most of their opportunity.
“I think this season was a success because we got the opportunity to compete together,” Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said. “We would have liked to make a deeper run in the tournament, but we were thankful to have the opportunity to play this winter.”
Because of restrictions the Lady Warriors were not certain they would get to play this season, but they were able to finally get started with an abbreviated schedule in January.
“I think the thing our staff and team will remember most was that we actually got to play,” Richter said. “Our seniors didn’t know if they would get their senior season or not. Our athletes work extremely hard, so it was pretty special to have that opportunity.”
The Warriors had restrictions on practice and had to play their games outside of Dane County.
“The biggest challenge this season was trying to prepare our team to be competitive in games against teams that did not have the same restrictions as we did in practice,” Richter said. “We asked our athletes to challenge themselves because we weren’t able to compete against each other in practices this season. Our players bought into this and found a way to have a successful season.”
The Lady Warriors opened the season with a 68-50 loss to eventual Division 3 state runner-up La Crosse Aquinas on Jan. 5. They also dropped their second game to Prairie du Chien 43-35.
“The opening night against Aquinas was a huge highlight for us because it was finally real that we were going to compete as a team for Waunakee High School,” Richter said.
Waunakee turned things around and recorded back-to-back wins against Oconomowoc (59-23) and Milton (70-24).
The Warriors continued their tough schedule with a matchup against Black Hawk, which went on to qualify for the Division 5 state tournament. Black Hawk came away with a 62-47 win.
Waunakee heated up after the loss to Black Hawk and won their final four games of the regular season. The Warriors cruised to wins over Fond du Lac (49-31), Platteville (52-49), Janesville Craig (63-47) and Sauk Prairie (65-56).
The game at Sauk Prairie served as Senior Night for the Lady Warriors.
“Senior Night was a great night,” Richter said. “Sauk Prairie was very generous in providing us the opportunity to hold Senior Night in their gym. It was also a very cool moment for Sauk Prairie to agree to allow an injured Elena Maier to start and score a basket.”
The Warriors opened the WIAA Division 1 postseason with a 55-46 victory over Oregon.
“Winning our opening playoff game against Oregon was a pretty cool moment for our team,” Richter said. “Not only did we win a playoff game, but it meant we got through this season which was never guaranteed.”
However, the Lady Warriors had their season come to an end one game later with a 67-55 loss to eventual sectional champion Verona in the regional final.
Kailee Meeker paced Waunakee with 13.7 points per game this season, while Ashley Sawicki averaged 11.4. Lauren Meudt and Lauren Statz finished the season averaging 8.6 and 8.1 points per game, respectively.
Sawicki averaged a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game, while Meeker grabbed 5.4 per game.
Meeker led Waunakee in both assists (26) and steals (19). Ava Bryan added 17 assists, while Meudt contributed 18 steals.
The Warriors received great senior leadership from Ebba Harrison, Elena Maier, Meeker and Statz this season.
“This senior class will always be a special class to our staff,” Richter said. “They bought into everything we tried to do with the program from the very first day we took over. Because of their willingness to buy in. they helped set the culture that we want to build on with this program. On the court, they are a pretty special class with multiple players going on to play college basketball. Off the court is where they really shine though. They are outstanding young women who we know will be successful after high school.”
Even with the loss of the special senior class, Richter is excited about the future of the program.
“Any time you lose multiple players who are going on to play college basketball there are some holes to fill,” Richter said. “At the same time, we will be returning five players who played a lot of minutes for us this season and we have some very talented younger players who did not play a ton of minutes on varsity this year or played JV this season. We are excited to see how those players can fit into the rotation next season. Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki both started for us and both had games where they led the team in scoring. We will look to those two players to take on a more consistent role scoring the ball for us next season. We had Ava Bryan, Kylee Grabarski, and Ally Saleh who all played key roles off the bench this season so we are excited to see how they improve in the offseason and how their roles can grow within our team.”
