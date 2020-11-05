ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 28, 1920
The Henry Kessenich car, which was taken from its parking place at Madison nearly two months ago, was found in a garage in Detroit, Mich.
Three federal officers were in Waunakee Monday. Someone had reported that a still was operated here, but no still or any liquor was found.
Scattering flurries of snow fell here Tuesday.
Maud Fisher has given up her position at Miller’s Store and has returned to the farm on Easy Street.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 5, 1925
P.F. Zimmer will hold an auction sale of personal property at his home Saturday, Nov. 7.
Edward Worringer, formerly employed at A.E. Lamboley, has secured a job with A.T.&T. Co.
Roy Hohlstein has been granted a master barber license after having passed the state barber examination.
The rabbit season opened Sunday. There were many hunters, but they all seemed to have returned with the limit.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 8, 1945
Lenny Adler has purchased the building known as the old Clarke property on South Street.
The Waunakee Fire Department was called to the Adolph Malzkron home last week Thursday morning.
Miss Luella M. Halverson and James A. Feiler were united in marriage in St. John’s rectory Saturday, Nov. 3.
T/5 Edward Hein arrived home Monday after receiving an honorable discharge at Camp Grant.
St. John’s congregation voted to purchase a little over three acres of land south of the present school building.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 1950
The Waunakee Warriors were defeated by Lodi Friday night by a score of 13-7.
Robert G. Biehl has been named chairman of the Waunakee 1950 Christmas seal sale.
Miss Irene Richards and LaVerne Johnson were united in marriage at the Emmanual and Reformed Church at Dane on Friday.
P.B. Miller was the honored guest at his home Sunday, the occasion being his 79th birthday anniversary.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 3, 1960
Mrs. Frank Karls, 66, well-known former resident of Dane, died at the Sauk Prairie Hospital Tuesday after a long illness.
About 75 relatives and friends gathered at the Joe Kalscheur home Saturday evening, the occasion being their 35th wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Meier and Mr. and Mrs. Art Greiber returned from an 18-day trip through the western states. They visited relatives and friends in Arizona and also went to California.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 5, 1970
Democrat Patrick Lucey easily defeated Lt. Gov. Jack Olson by a vote of 522,280 to 451,114 to become the state’s 4-year term governor.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday night adopted a 1971 budget of $317,230 which will result in a slight decrease in the mill rate for local government operations.
Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. Kennedy, Rt. 2, Waunakee, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 15. They are the parents of 11 children.
Waunakee High School received a B-plus rating in the One Act play competition held at McFarland on Thursday, Oct. 29.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 6, 1980
Republican Ronald Reagan surprised nearly everyone by scoring a landslide victory over Jimmy Carter in Tuesday’s presidential election.
Waunakee Fireman Ken Statz and Chief Joseph Kopp checked the asbestos-covered boiler pipe in the basement of St. John’s Catholic Church where a fire did around $1,000 in damage last Wednesday. A malfunctioning safety shut-off valve on the boiler has been blamed for what could have been a major fire.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Gilles, Waunakee, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Elizabeth Ann Spahn and David Edward Buechner were united in marriage in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee, on Oct. 11.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Bentley, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born Oct. 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee running back Ted Stoll picked up some yardage on a play during the football game Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as DeForest defeated the Warriors 32-7.
The Waunakee Warrior girls’ volleyball team advanced to the WIAA sectionals following their championship in regional competition last Saturday.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 8, 1990
The voters in the Waunakee school district declared Tuesday that they will go along with the $4.95 million school building proposal.
Republican Scott Klug ousted Rep. Robert Kastenmeier in the Congressional district.
Waunakee High School teacher John Janty will serve as a member of the State Commission on Schools for the 21st Century.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 2, 2000
On Feb. 20, Waunakee school district voters will get to pass judgment on a school building proposal that is almost identical to the one they rejected last spring.
Barbara Bush stopped in Waunakee to campaign for, in her words, “my favorite candidate,” her son, Texas Gov. George W. Bush.
Echoing the 1998 race for Congress, John Sharpless and Tammy Baldwin once again have their eye on representing the 2nd Congressional District.
The property tax mill rate imposed by the Waunakee school district is expected to be $1.38 per thousand dollars of valuation, according to the budget approved by the school board Monday.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Mitzi Kust, a master artist and teacher.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 4, 2010
With discussions of a roundabout raising some hackles in Waunakee, many see a bypass to take traffic off of the busy intersection as a solution.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Amanda Costanzo, a 2006 Waunakee High School graduate who was named Miss Congeniality at this year’s Miss Wisconsin USA pageant.
Waunakee Fire and Utilities responded to knocked down power lines at Tierney and Woodland Drive. Piggly Wiggly’s sign was torn loose, as Firemen Josh McWilliams and Dan Cotter checked out a smell of smoke at Kwik Trip, where pumps were shut down due to safety concerns. Jim’s Sign and Art Shop lost part of its roof between Oct. 26-28. Winds were at hurricane levels with gusts of up to 60 mph over the 48-hour or so stretch.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, nine adults from Waunakee and Madison met in Land-O-Lakes, Wis. and listened to north country naturalists John Bates and Mary Burns introduce the concept of wilderness.
The weekend of Nov. 13 and 14, more than 300 talented young musicians will kick off WYSO’s 45th season with three concerts honoring southern Wisconsin’s private music instructors and school music teachers. WYSOs string orchestra, Sinfonietta, will open the concert series at 1:30 p.m. with selections including Britten’s “Salley Gardens,” and Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” followed by Concert Orchestra playing Curnow’s “Phoenix Overture,” and Stephens’s “Danse de Espana.”
Expectations for this year’s Wisconsin cranberry crop yield have dropped due mostly to wet weather.
The United States is ranked 37th for wellness, according to the World Health Organization, and yet it is ranked No. 1 in spending on its health care system.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the Annual Hunter’s Sight-In Program. The program starts Nov. 6, and will run through Friday, Nov. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.