The Waunakee prep baseball team is still alive in the Badger North Conference title race after taking both games against Portage last week.
The Warriors earned an 11-1 victory over the Warriors at home on June 1.
Two days later, visiting Waunakee blanked Portage 7-0.
The Warriors are 8-3 in the Badger North Conference and only trail 10-3 DeForest in the standings.
Waunakee closed out last week with non-conference doubleheader against host Hortonville last Saturday. Hortonville came away with wins of 12-6 and 7-6.
The losses dropped the Warriors to 8-7 overall.
Waunakee will close out the regular season with road games in Oregon (June 10, 5 p.m.) and Sun Prairie (June 12, 11 a.m.).
Waunakee 11
Portage 1
The Warriors scored 10 runs over the first three innings to easily dispatch Portage.
Waunakee jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Peter James highlighted the frame with an RBI double, while Carter Lory had a run-scoring single.
James and Bucky Kuhn both had run-scoring singles in the second inning to put Waunakee up 7-0.
Howie Rickett, Jack Shepski and James each drove in a run for the Warriors in the third stanza.
Waunakee got a run-scoring single from Ben Walbrun in the sixth inning.
James led Waunakee with three hits, while Rickett, Luke Shepski and Adam Acker had two apiece.
Acker pitched the first five innings and had eight strikeouts and a walk on his way to the win. Cameron Taylor, who had two strikeouts, pitched one inning of relief.
Waunakee 7
Portage 0
Kuhn and Luke Shepski combined on a one-hit shutout in the second game with Portage. They both finished with four strikeouts and a walk. Kuhn, who pitched the first five innings, got the win.
Rickett, Cory King, Kuhn and Acker each had two hits to pace Waunakee’s offense.
The Warriors scored their first run in the opening inning after Kuhn drew a bases-loaded walk.
James plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to put Waunakee up 2-0.
The Warriors blew the game open with five runs in the top of the fourth. King drove in two runs with a single, while Luke Shepski, Kuhn and Lory each plated one run.
Hortonville 12
Waunakee 6
Hortonville picked up the win despite having just one more hit, 11-10, than the Warriors.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Waunakee tied the game on a run-scoring single by Jack Shepski in the third and took the lead on a ground ball by Kuhn in the fourth.
Waunakee went up 4-1 in the top of the fifth on back-to-back run-scoring base hits by Jack and Luke Shepski.
However, Hortonville answered with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to go up 8-4.
Waunakee picked up two more runs in the top of the sixth, but Hortonville responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Shepski plated the first Waunakee run in the sixth after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, while King followed with a bases-loaded walk.
Jack Shepski led Waunakee with two hits.
Trevor Stevens, Walbrun and Taylor all pitched for the Warriors and combined for three strikeouts and seven walks.
Hortonville 7
Waunakee 6
Hortonville scored the final six runs of the game to earn the come-from-behind victory.
Waunakee had a great start to the game. The Warriors raced out to a 5-0 lead.
Kuhn had an RBI double in the first inning, while Tate Schmidt came through with a run-scoring single in the top of the second.
The Warriors pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the third. Kuhn, Stevens and Connor Hughey each drove in a run.
Hortonville scored its first run in the bottom of the third.
Both teams came up with a run in the fourth inning. Waunakee scored its run on an error.
Hortonville cut into the deficit with two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. They tied the game in the sixth on a single by Thomas Burns, while Jack Coenen followed with a walk-off double.
Walbrun registered a team-high three hits, while Connor Carroll, Kuhn and Andy Nordloh had two each.
Nolan Feasel went the distance on the mound for Waunakee. He had seven strikeouts and two walks in the loss.