After having the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, the Waunakee girls lacrosse team was happy to be back playing this spring.
The Warriors made the most of the opportunity and finished the season with an overall record of 8-9.
Waunakee finished 5-2 in the Badgerland Conference to tie Oregon and Westside for second place behind 7-0 Verona. Middleton (3-4), Watertown (2-5), DeForest (1-7) and Sun Prairie (1-7) rounded out the standings.
Conference coaches took notice of the Warriors’ play and named five players to the All-Badgerland list.
Waunakee was represented on the first team by sophomore attack Samantha Gehling and senior midfielder Alexa Berg.
Joining Gehling and Beg on the first team were attacks Allie Barrett (Sr., Middleton) and Hannah Jabas (Fr., Verona), midfielders Jasmine Connor (So., Verona), Shannon Gibbons (Jr., Oregon), Abigail Rupnow (So., Verona) and Kate Stigsell (Jr., Westside), defenders Madeline Andres (So., Verona), Taylor Kolodziej (Sr., Middleton) and Isabell Newton (Sr., Oregon) and goalie Miller Stang (Jr., Oregon).
Barrett and Newton were tabbed Co-Players of the Year, while Middleton’s Stephanie Spencer was the Badgerland Assistant Coach of the Year.
Junior midfielder Grace Bernards was the only Warrior to be named to the second team.
The final spots on the second team went to attacks Charlotte Hendrickson (Fr., Oregon), Jamie Johnson (So., Westside) and Mackenzie Weigel (Sr., DeForest), midfielders Meredith Gallagher (Sr., Westside), Jacye Smith (Watertown), Abby Star (Watertown) and Lauren Volk (So., Verona), defenders Isa Hayde (Jr., Oregon), Emersyn Lang (Jr., Westside) and Lola Mayer (So., Verona) and goalie Opal Lawrence (Sr., DeForest).
Senior Izzy Lezotte and junior Ashley Sawicki were the final Warriors recognized. Both were named honorable mention all-conference.
Sydney Johnson (So., Westside), Georgia Pacetti (So., Verona), Cheyenne Tobey (Sun Prairie) and Abby Tubbs (Fr., Middleton) filled out the honorable mention list.