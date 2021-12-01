Westport officials have approved an update to the town’s natural-hazard-mitigation strategies, adding provisions that staff hope will better prepare the municipality for flooding events and lessen their impact on town residents.
“Flooding is our major natural hazard here,” said town administrator, clerk-treasurer and attorney Tom Wilson. “With the changing climate and urban runoff, we deal with high lake and creek levels almost every year.”
A flood of problems
Westport has experienced flooding on several occasions, resulting in damage to roads and other infrastructure. June 2008 brought heavy rains that flooded a major street, Reynolds Avenue, while July 2010 saw record-setting rainfall that led to flash flooding throughout much of the area.
August 2018 storms produced torrential rain that left Lake Mendota at near-record levels, roads flooded and Reynolds Avenue under water once again.
Wilson said the update to the town’s hazard-mitigation strategies is about being better prepared for future flooding events. The new provisions have focused on floodplain-management practices that are designed to reduce the risk of flooding in the township.
Officials have identified five steps that the town should take as part of the strategy.
Steps included developing a plan for preventing flood damage to residents on the north shore of Lake Mendota, stabilizing the shoreline to prevent loss of wildlife and potential road damage, detaining stormwater at the Mary Lake Pond in order to decrease runoff, and making improvements to the Woodland Drive bridge and various ditches/shoulders along town roads.
Wilson noted that improvements to the Woodland Drive bridge have been in town’s capital plan for some time.
“Just to get it up in the air a little bit so that it doesn’t get inundated by the creek when it floods,” Wilson said. “It’s in pretty good shape now. But there are two big culverts in there. So if it ever comes time that we need to rebuild that, we have an opportunity here because it’s in this plan.”
Reason for the change
Westport has for several years participated in the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan – a multijurisdictional plan first adopted in 2005 as a way to meet federal requirements for hazard-mitigation project funding. Those requirements have stipulated that the plan be updated every five years for participating cities, villages and townships to be eligible for the funding.
“It’s in case we can get grants or something like that for floodplain management or flood prevention (work),” Wilson said, as well as funding for other natural-hazard mitigation projects.
The plan was update in 2010, and most recently in 2017.
Dane County Emergency Management informed local municipalities recently that the time had come for participating members to update their mitigation strategies once again.
Participating members were asked to complete a risk assessment, identifying the natural hazards that are likely to affect their municipality and potential impacts they’d have on the community. Officials had to then devise a mitigation strategy for the hazards which posed the greatest risk.
“These are things that we’re looking to that are a particular problem here in Westport,” Wilson said. “Our biggest natural hazard is flooding – always has been.”
The town’s updated mitigation strategies were approved by supervisors in November.
Dane County officials have been in the process of compiling the updates provided by member municipalities in the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan (NHMP), and will submit the county’s plan to Wisconsin Emergency Management in January. Waunakee will consider an update to its own natural-hazard-mitigation strategies at a Dec. 6 meeting of the village board.