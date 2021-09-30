Families that have experienced a pregnancy loss could soon get the opportunity to commemorate their children at Waunakee Public Library, thanks to a proposed addition to the library grounds.
Staff member Molly Button said a 63-foot walkway is planned for the south side of the property, improving accessibility while giving community members a unique chance to remember lost loved ones. The walkway would be made of brick, with a hundred square blocks reserved for families affected by pregnancy loss. Those wishing to include their child’s name on the path could have it engraved upon one of the bricks for a minimal cost.
“October is infant loss awareness month,” Button said, “and we want to honor all the precious lives lost.”
Button’s family experienced a pregnancy loss late last year when her daughter and son-in-law, Grace and Ryan Gilles lost their child to stillbirth in November. Friends and community members started reaching out immediately, asking how they could show their support for the couple.
“The most important thing to them was that their daughter Joan and her memory was preserved,” said Ryan and Grace’s sister-in-law, Leigh Button. “That people remember her.”
Family members set up a GoFundMe page, raising money for a small memorial at the library. Their initial goal for the fundraiser was $20,000. Donations surpassed that amount in less than 24 hours, and the family was able to cover the cost of what they had in mind to remember Baby Joan.
The Joan M. Gilles Memorial was installed at the library shortly thereafter, commemorating the Gilles’ daughter and other children lost at some point in pregnancy. Features included a circular stone patio, two benches bordered by flower planters, a Little Free Library, and a plaque bearing the name and handprints of Baby Joan.
Family members recently announced their intention to add something to the memorial that would allow others who had experienced pregnancy loss to include their own child’s name at the site.
Button said a memorial walkway seemed like the perfect idea.
“Stillbirth and infant loss hits a lot more people than you would ever know,” Leigh Button said. “So it was something that we had always talked about. Even when we were doing the early plans for the memorial, Grace and Ryan were interested in trying to find a way to include other families…and create an environment where those who have experienced this but just haven’t felt like they have that space to talk about it can find comfort and feel that they’re not alone.”
Button said the walkway will connect Joan’s memorial to an existing path next to Six Mile Creek, noting that it still needs to be approved by members of the library board.
Waunakee Public Library director Erick Plumb said board members will likely consider the addition this fall. If approved, the walkway could be installed as early as spring 2022.
“The Joan M. Gilles Memorial at the library has given numerous area residents a place for peaceful reflection and renewal in a serene spot by Six Mile Creek,” Plumb said. “The addition of a memorial brick walkway next year will complete the project in a way that adds to the memorial itself as well as to the beauty of the area.”
Families looking to purchase a brick for the walkway have been asked to fill out the following form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGDuAJ8bw68kJCcVez1cxGVHB9bQ_EdBmaBOljomzUrnfgOQ/viewform. Bricks would measure 9-by-9 inches, and cost $100.
Button said proceeds will go toward the cost of engraving and installation, with any remaining funds being donated to the Joan M. Gilles Memorial Fund and UW Health’s Hope After Loss Clinic.
About the Hope After Loss Clinic
For the past four years, the Hope After Loss Clinic has provided care and resources for countless families experiencing pregnancy loss. Services have included one-on-one counseling, family therapy, routine medical checkups and prenatal care for women pregnant with a subsequent child.
The clinic was founded by obstetrician Kristen Sharp in 2017, after she lost her son Caleb four years prior.
“Dr. Sharp is really interested in using some of the funds to develop a training program that can be used at all of the UW clinics,” Leigh Button said, “because not every family that has experienced a loss will end up at the Hope After Loss Clinic. They’ll most likely end up touching some other clinic within the UW Health system. So making sure that every family can receive staff that’s prepared to give them the same level of care that they would receive at the Hope After Loss Clinic would be great.”
Button added that the clinic may consider offering training to providers outside the UW system in the future, as well. More information about the Hope After Loss Clinic can be found at http://www.badgergraphics.com/four51/OBGYN/OB068.pdf.