For the first time since 1999, the Waunakee boys soccer team got to compete at the highest level in Wisconsin high school soccer. The Warriors competed at the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in program history.
In a state semifinal game in Kewaskum on Saturday, the Warriors had a tough defensive battle with De Pere. The Redbirds parlayed an early goal into a 1-0 victory.
“Obviously the loss is a disappointment, but the way these guys fought through the game was great,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said. “De Pere got the fortunate bounce and we had some solid scoring opportunities. It was a great game across the board, but it didn’t work out for us.”
The Warriors were making their first state appearance since winning a title in 1999.
“I think our team did well,” Waunakee’s Mason Lee said. “We rallied toward the end but just couldn’t get it done.”
Despite the loss, the Warriors were happy to just get a chance to play during the alternate fall season after having their season postponed last fall.
“Coming into the season we didn’t know if we were going to have a season and then we had a great season,” Waunakee goalie Joe Fuhremann said. “It was a nice way to send out the seniors.”
Waunakee finished the season with an overall record of 12-2-2.
“This means a lot for the program,” Kettner said. “We have been trying to take it to the next level over the course of the last three years. We have set a solid foundation moving forward for the program and the community as a whole.”
De Pere lost 1-0 to Appleton North in the state championship game Saturday night.
The Redbirds scored the only goal of the game 12 minutes, 51 seconds in.
“It was our first state semifinal in 20 years, so we felt a lot of pressure to start out strong,” the Warriors’ Nathan Dresen said. “But we gave up an early goal and that cost us.”
Fuhremann made a save on a shot by De Pere’s Jayden Seefeldt, but the ball bounced off his hands and went right to Andrew Yang, who blasted the ball into the net.
“That has happened a couple of times this season where it bounced off me and right to someone,” Fuhremann said. “It is a sucky way for a goal to happen.”
Waunakee didn’t have its first shot on goal until 19:47 in. Calvin Rahn had a shot that was saved by De Pere’s Jack Rosner.
The Warriors, who had a strong wind at their backs in the first half, had four shots on goal in the first half. They also had seven corner kicks in the first 45 minutes.
“We should have taken advantage of the wind in the first half, but I was proud of how we stayed in the game through the second half,” Dresen said.
The Redbirds had five shots on goal and two corner kicks in the first half.
Lee had a great look at the goal early in the second half, but Rosner knocked the ball away.
The Warriors had one last chance to tie the game at the 80:49 mark, but Rosner came up with the save on a header by Drew Lavold.
“We had some opportunities,” Kettner said. “That has defined this team all year. They are truly a team and never give up. They are resilient and fight all the way through the end.”
Waunakee finished the game with seven shots on goal and nine corner kicks, while De Pere had 12 shots and six corner kicks.
The state semifinal game marked the end for Waunakee’s senior group of Jordan Lisowski, Dima Govorukha, Zach Tiemeyer, Lee, Dresen, Lane Miller, Cole Helt, Charlie Steck, Dan Ziegler, Chase Syverud and Jeckson Hernandez.
“They are absolutely fantastic and it starts with our captains Nathan Dresen and Tach Tiemeyer,” Kettner said. “It you look at this group they epitomize what this team is all about, they like to have fun. They will be missed.”
The Warriors will have a short turnaround before returning to the pitch this fall.
“We will be back at it in 100 days,” Kettner said. “One of the positives to come about during the alternate fall season is that we will be ready for the fall. I’m really excited about the group we have coming back.”