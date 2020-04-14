The Waunakee school district rolled out its distance-learning program to students on March 30, following a statewide school closure that went into effect the week of spring break.
While feedback is mixed, district surveys have revealed overall satisfaction with the experience.
Director of Curriculum Tim Schell said students, parents and educators were surveyed April 4-5. More than 87 percent of respondents reported being satisfied with the remote instruction thus far.
“I think it’s very good for the first week,” Schell said. “Obviously, I’d like that number to be as high as it could possibly be. We all would. But given the scope of change, if you had asked me a couple weeks ago what I was hoping for on the survey, that would’ve exceeded my expectations.”
Teachers and their students have been using one of two learning-management systems (LMS’s), depending upon which level of school they are in.
Middle- and high-school students have been utilizing a system called Schoology.
Schell said the decision to use the LMS was due to its compatibility with the district’s student-information system, and a calendar view that allows for better planning by teachers and students.
“Schoology offered a little better integration with Infinite Campus,” Schell explained. “And also, if you’re a teacher and your colleagues are being diligent about calendaring everything, it gives you a calendar view of what your students are having assigned across other classes.”
High-school science teacher Tammy Rademacher said she has been using Schoology with her physics students since the start of the school year, and has found it useful for blended instruction.
Since K-12 schools began transitioning to distance learning, though, the experience has changed.
“It’s been interesting,” Rademacher said, “because Schoology has been crashing quite a bit. So there’s been some technology issues outside of our control. Everyone in the country is using one of these platforms…and companies are scrambling to keep up with the new level of demand.”
Rademacher said the system comes with a learning curve for instructors who have never used it before, and that their experience with the platform will likely depend on their ability to navigate it.
She added that computer and internet access plays a part in users’ experience as well.
“It is a newer thing that takes getting used to,” Rademacher said. “I mean, some people are trying to learn Schoology and figure out what they can still have students do. Equity is a big piece, too. Not everyone has the access, or even the resources that you’d ideally want them to.”
Students at the elementary and intermediate schools have been using a platform called Seesaw, which is intended for families to track the progress of their younger students at home.
Districts have been granted access to platform for free, with the condition they purchase it next year.
“Seesaw is designed more as a portfolio and parent-engagement platform than it is a learning-management system,” Schell explained. “But when you’re talking about elementary-age students, you really don’t need a true LMS.”
Approximately one in five elementary-school teachers had used Seesaw prior to the closure, Schell said, which helped the district determine whether or not the platform should be utilized.
“We had positive feedback from teachers and families that it was a great way for families to keep up with what was going on in the classroom,” Schell said. “They really liked the additional window into their child’s classroom that Seesaw provided.”
Schell added that, though such platforms are nice, they could never replace face-to-face learning.
“As good as any of these interactive technologies are,” Schell said, “the reality is that there’s no perfect substitute for face-to-face learning and being able to collaborate in person. All of them come with some limitations. But by and large, they’re good resources for the current situation.”
