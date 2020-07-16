ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 15, 1920
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Columbus here Sunday 10-3. Hohlstein held the Columbus hitters to seven hits.
Dr. T.J. Buchanan, Veterinary of Chicago, will locate in Waunakee in the near future.
In a report in this letter of the Tribune by J.A. Hogan, assessor for the Town of Westport, we noticed there were 136 autos listed.
Mrs. M. Schmidt, 69, Dane resident for 31 years, died at her home there on Monday.
Sugar is 30 cents a pound, and there is a wonderful crop of raspberries. There won’t be many cans put up with sugar at that price.
The barn dance on the Joseph Keller farm Monday night was well attended.
Herman Anderson was fined $15 and cost for reckless driving Sunday. Constable Rowley made the arrest.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 16, 1925
Sun Prairie defeated the Waunakee baseball team Sunday 15-7. Ray Stehr was not in the best form.
The Fourth of July celebration netted the Men’s Club a little over $600 this year.
George Kessenich was painfully injured while helping Anton Speth with haying. The trip rope on the hay carrier in the barn broke, and he fell from the load of hay.
The market report in this issue lists hogs at 8 to 12 ½ cents; beef, 2 to 7 cents; calves, 7 to 10 cents; dairy butter, 42 cents; barley, 80 cents; oats, 45 cents; corn, $1.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 18, 1935
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Springfield Sunday 5-2. Ray Stehr allowed only six hits, but five errors lost the game.
Mrs. B.W. Shaw fractured her right arm when she tripped on a rug and fell.
Announcement is made of the marriage of Miss Mary Severson and Roman Miller. The marriage took place in January.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hellenbrand announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, July 11.
William Schwenn Jr. has been appointed to a position in the United States Department of Agriculture.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
July 18, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Clemens announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, July 13.
Roland LaCrosse joined the Air Corps of the United States last Thursday. He is stationed at Chanute Field.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Ashton there Sunday 8-7.
Rev. N.B. Schneider, pastor of St. Peter’s Church at Ashton, is driving a new Pontiac.
The Rauls family reunion was held at the James Ripp home Sunday, July 14.
The American Legion is now sponsoring a free movie at the village hall Tuesday, July 23.
St. Mary of the Lake Congregation will hold their annual picnic on Sunday, July 28.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 20, 1950
Nine inches of rain fell here since Saturday night, and everything is practically drowned out.
Fred Brabender was the first to report a ripe tomato this year. He will have more shortly.
Funeral services for Peter Ballweg, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Ballweg, were held Thursday in St. John’s Church.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Arlington there Sunday 4-0. Fleiner gave up only one hit and struck out 12.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kuehn announce the birth of a daughter on July 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Feiler have rented the upper flat on the John Ripp house on Third Street.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Klein of Sun Prairie on July 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 14, 1960
Sister Ritanella, O.S.F., daughter of Mrs. Lawrence Endres Sr., is observing her Silver Jubilee on July 14.
Some of the largest hail stones which fell on the Berg Brothers farm at Barneveld were larger than a golf ball.
Mrs. Anna Meier, 85, Cross Plains, mother of Mrs. James Ripp, Waunakee, died at the home of her son in Middleton.
On Saturday, July 17, the Presbytery of Madison will ordain and install Reverend Hess in the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee.
Miss Dorothy A. Kaltenberg, daughter of Jacob A. Kaltenberg, became the bride of Peter E. Breunig, son of Edward P. Breunig, Mazomanie, June 8, at St. John the Baptist Church, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 16, 1970
Pool vote methods will be discussed at the School Board meeting to be held on Monday, July 27.
George Manthy, 72, of South Haven, Mich., and former police chief here, died Sunday after an extended illness.
John Dresen, Village of Waunakee patrolman, resigned his position to be effective July 23.
Waunakee Home Talent team defeated Lodi 8-5.
Frank Endres, lifelong resident of Waunakee, has retired from Madison Gas and Electric after 22 years of service.
St. John’s Parish is sponsoring a Summerfest Dance to be held on July 25
Father Rupert Dorn, O.F.M. Capuchin, has been re-elected to his second three-year term as Provincial of the Midwest Capuchin Province of St. Joseph. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 17, 1980
Paula Marie Rauls and Jeffrey Marvin Unger pledged their vows of Holy Matrimony on Saturday, July 14, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Martinsville.
Herb Beck and the former Kay Thomas will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 26.
Todd DeVries, the blind Westport swimmer who represented the U.S. in the International Olympics for the Physically Disabled, returned home with a gold medal and hopes of winning more when the world’s special Olympics are held in 1984.
Celebrating anniversaries on Sunday, June 20, Mr. and Mrs. Gary F. Acker; Wednesday, July 23, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Sines, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Maly; Friday, July 25, Mr. and Mrs. David Hyatt.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 12, 1990
Approximately 75 school district residents attended a public hearing conducted as part of the Waunakee school board meeting Monday. The purpose of the meeting was to gain public input as to how the district can best meet facility needs.
The Rev. Larry Patten, a United Methodist minister, has been assigned to start a church in Waunakee.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Dale Allen, who helped set up the Senior Driver Awareness Program at the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Heidi Ann Hart and Dennis Gerard Taylor were united in marriage on May 12 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Heidi is the daughter of Victor Hart and the late Agnella Hart of Waunakee. Dennis is the son of Tom and Donna Taylor of Dane.
John Ripp, 8-year-old son of Dick and Sue Ripp of Fort Myers and formerly of Waunakee, caught a 35-inch musky on the Elk River near Phillips, Wis., last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 13, 2000
Several Waunakee residents turned out Saturday morning to view the Great Circus Train as it rolled through town.
Susan McDade, who has been community recreation director in Monona for 10 years, will take over next moth as Waunakee’s recreation director.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk unveiled a proposal last week to protect agricultural lands by offering support to farmers, reducing development in rural areas, and promoting development in cities and villages.
The Rev. Sanctus Ibe has joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as associate pastor.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Ryne Duren, a pitcher for the Yankees who eventually sought treatment for alcoholism and went to work in alcohol education and prevention.
Randy Ripp has attained his Eagle Scout rank.
Wauna-hoops took top honors at the Wisconsin Dells 3-on-3 shootout. Team members are Mitchell Roelke, Nick Soper, Beau Murray and Jared Staege.
Christina Ripp, a wheelchair basketball player from Dane, will play in the Paralympic games in Sydney, Australia.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 15, 2010
Recent figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction paint a much brighter picture than expected for Waunakee school district taxpayers. Instead of receiving less state aid than during the 2009-10 school year, the new figures show a significant increase for 2010-11.
Construction of the new offices at the front of the high school will close the main entrance throughout the school year.
The Dane County Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Directors met June 30 to discuss options for a new transit system in Dane County.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Southwest Regional Office in Madison will host a public information meeting to discuss project information for the replacement of the Hwy. I bridge over I-39 in the Town of Vienna.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mardi Stroud, a community volunteer and First Weber Realtor.
