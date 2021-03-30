Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced last week that $39 million would be disbursed to public-school libraries across the state, so that they can address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Educators, parents and students have faced enormous and unique challenges during this pandemic,” said Godlewski, who chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL). “As the product of Wisconsin public schools and the daughter of two public school teachers, I’m honored to lead the BCPL and help make these vital resources possible. Whether it’s e-books, hotspots, or other essential materials, I know our public schools will put these funds to great use as we continue to tackle the digital divide and ensure every student in Wisconsin receives the highest quality education possible.”
A press release issued by the treasurer’s office last week stated that the disbursement would be the largest regular distribution in BCPL history, and would be coming from the state’s Common School Fund which allows K-12 libraries to supply their students with books and technology.
According to data released by the Wisconsin DPI, Waunakee schools should receive $154,888.
Librarians and educators from around the state were informed of the allocation at the Wisconsin Educational & Media Technology Association (WEMTA’s) annual conference held March 21.
“In this time of constant uncertainty, it is refreshing to know that The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands and Wisconsin State Treasurer continue to be there for Wisconsin school libraries,” WEMTA president Raquel Rand said. “Their commitment ensures that libraries, librarians and students will have the resources they need to be successful as we continue to navigate these trying times.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor agreed.
“The BCPL has come through once again,” Stanford Taylor said. “Our school librarians have served their students and staff in extraordinary ways during the pandemic. This funding will help our school librarians continue to provide technology support and resources for students, teachers and families, extending collaborations with classroom teachers with virtual and in-person learning methods.”
Godlewski’s office reported that the record distribution was possible because of an updated investment strategy adopted by those managing the Common School Fund, who were able to make $570 million in new portfolio investments over the last biennium thanks to a recent change in statutes that allows the trust-fund dollars to be invested in things other than loans and bonds.
BCPL Commissioner and Secretary of State Doug La Follette said credit should be given to those who authored the state constitution and created a pathway for leaders to provide such funding.
“The folks who wrote our Wisconsin Constitution had a fantastic idea; put the proceeds from the sale of School Trust Lands into a trust and return the interest earned to the school libraries of our State,” La Follette said. “I have been honored to oversee these funds for many years and protect them for the school libraries. Giving them a check for millions each year is a highlight of my work as your Secretary of State.”
The full list of school districts to receive the funding has been uploaded to Wisconsin DPI’s website, where visitors can see the exact amount that the state will be distributing to each district.
