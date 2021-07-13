Westport resident Paul Manriquez has been appointed assistant state superintendent for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), where he will spend the next four years overseeing the agency’s Division for Learning Support.
Manriquez previously served as principal of Pecatonica Middle/High School, under the direction of former Pecatonica Area School District administrator Jill Underly from 2015 to 2021.
Underly was elected state superintendent in April.
“We’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the past six years,” Manriquez said of Wisconsin’s new leader in education. “Our beliefs are very similar. She’s passionate about her work. She’s passionate about doing what’s best (and) that’s what got her to the position, as far as I’m concerned.”
During her campaign and in the days leading up to the spring election, Underly started planning for an upcoming term and had conversations with potential appointees to her leadership team. One person the future superintendent was hoping to bring on board was Manriquez, a middle- and high-school administrator with whom she’d become familiar during their time in Pecatonica.
Having worked in education for 22 years, Manriquez offered a wealth of experience and knowledge that few others possessed.
Manriquez grew up in Whitewater, Wisconsin, where he attended both high school and college. During his time at UW-Whitewater, Manriquez played baseball for Warhawks coach Jim Miller who brought the team to national prominence. Manriquez graduated from the university in 1999, with a major in elementary education and a minor in special ed.
After college, Manriquez joined the Elkhorn Area School District where he spent his first year teaching fourth grade. Manriquez then transitioned to middle-school education, teaching two years of fifth-grade math and science and 13 years sixth-grade science at Elkhorn Middle School.
While teaching, Manriquez enrolled in a master’s program at National Louis University where he studied curriculum instruction. He later earned a master’s degree in education leadership, as well, from Concordia University of Wisconsin.
Manriquez joined the Pecatonica school district in 2015, the same year its board of education selected former Pecatonica Elementary School principal Jill Underly as the district’s administrator.
The two worked together for the next six years.
Underly announced her candidacy for state superintendent in 2020, and sat down with the high-school administrator shortly thereafter to ask whether he would be interested in continuing their work together by serving on her leadership team at DPI.
Manriquez expressed interest, and was one of the first DPI appointments announced this spring.
“I was interested in in because I’m a believer in student-first and doing what’s best for students. And after reading through this division and what their major efforts are,” Manriquez said, “it definitely connected with me and my beliefs. So I wanted to take that next step, that challenge of doing what I could at the state level – not just for a small group of students, but now for every student in public education in the state.”
Manriquez began his role as assistant state superintendent for DPI’s Division of Learning Support on July 6, and said he has had just a few meetings with members of his team so far.
“But I already know that I have a phenomenal team that I’ll be working with,” Manriquez said. “I feel that the cabinet that’s been put together is one that is going to do a great job, that is going to work together to do what is necessary for Wisconsin schools, to fight for Wisconsin schools and to provide everything that we can. And I think that team is ready to step up and take that on.”
Manriquez said his first goal as head of the division will be to build relationships within the DPI and familiarize himself with the processes and way in which things run at the agency.
“But while doing that, also insert my thoughts and ideas where I feel they’re needed at this time,” Manriquez said. “Ultimately, our work is on behalf of the students and making sure that when we’re looking at decisions, that they’re equitable – making everything accessible to all students.”
Manriquez said he intends to serve the entire length of his four-year appointment, and beyond if the opportunity presents itself.