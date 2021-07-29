The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team has found itself in a little bit of a slide as of late. The local squad dropped its second straight game this past Saturday.
Waunakee dropped a 9-7 Northern Section East Division decision to the visiting Reedsburg Pirates on Saturday.
The loss dropped Waunakee to 4-6 in the division. They are tied with Black Earth for fourth place behind Ashton (8-2), Middleton (7-3) and Cross Plains (7-3).
Reedsburg led the majority of the game on Saturday after scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
Waunakee briefly tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Pirates answered with a five-run rally in the top of the fifth.
Reedsburg’s lead grew to 9-2 in the top of the sixth inning.
Waunakee tried to rally late, but came up short.
After scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth, Waunakee made things interesting in their final at-bat after scoring four runs. But, they were unable to tie the game.
The Pirates finished the game with 14 hits, while Waunakee came away with 10.
Noah Dixon, Zach Stoffels, Jarrett Fueger and Dane Luebke each had two hits for Waunakee, while Blake Bieri and Bryce Bieri had one each.
Chris Jones went 4-for-5 to lead Reedsburg at the plate. Teammates Ben Turner and Hayden Han each collected two hits.
Waunakee will close out the regular season this Sunday with a 1 p.m. home game against Middleton.
Waunakee is still in the hunt for one of the four playoff spots from the East Division.
The Northern Section playoffs begin Aug. 8.