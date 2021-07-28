More than a hundred community members gathered for a discussion about the Waunakee school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts last week, following recent concerns over the way in which issues of race are being taught to students.
Event organizer Cassandra Punsel noted that there had been substantial debate around DEI in the days leading up to the July 21 discussion, expressing hope that the event would provide a safe space for participants to share their thoughts while respecting others’ opinions.
“This is something that everybody in this community cares about,” Punsel said. “There’s a lot of passion around this topic for a lot of reasons. Rather than have these faceless arguments, I personally always think it’s better if we can look each other in the eye and have these conversations. So that’s what this is.”
Punsel said there shouldn’t be sides on the debate, other than the side of kids, which is why she invited a non-resident to moderate the discussion. Punsel told participants that she had initially reached out to a well-known politician, but that individual was unable to attend.
Fortunately, former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney was.
Mahoney read questions submitted in writing by community members who wished to remain anonymous. Mahoney noted that some of the questions were “very pointed.”
One question asked about the difference between equity and equality.
“Can you please provide the definition of equity as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion,” the community member wrote. “How does this compare to equality? Does equity promote treating people differently, creating different standards or rules, based on the color of their skin?”
Westport resident Joel Lewis, a 2020 school-board candidate and current chair of the district’s DEI committee, said the terms were easy to distinguish from one another.
“When we’re talking about equity, we’re talking about meeting people where they’re at and giving them the tools so they’re on a fair playing field. Equality means that everybody gets the same thing,” Lewis said.
Lewis shared an illustration of three children standing outside a fence, watching a soccer game. One child was tall enough to see over the fence without assistance, while another was too short to see over the fence without something to stand on. The third was in a wheelchair.
“What are you going to do so that everybody has the same opportunity?” Lewis asked. “We all want to have the same opportunities. And if that’s true, that we’re all getting the same opportunities, then that’s a good thing. But if we’re not, we need to make sure that we are providing those resources for them.”
Mahoney then shared a comment that raised legal concerns about teaching equity. The community member wrote that the constitution already guaranteed equality to all Americans, as did various state and federal laws. He questioned whether it was advisable “to discriminate against some to guarantee equal outcomes of others,” and how doing so didn’t violate anti-discrimination laws.
WCSD’s director of curriculum, Tim Schell responded to the comment, noting that it seemed as though many were confused about the definitions of both equality and equity.
“There’s been a lot of discussion around equality and equity associated with these topics that has gone a little differently than I probably would have thought a few months ago. I’ve always understood equity to mean approaching something with a sense of fairness,” Schell said. “And as an old social-studies teacher, you will not find the word ‘equality’ anywhere in the United States Constitution. You will see ‘equity’ mentioned twice.”
Another community member questioned whether equity work would result in a zero-sum game, whereby the benefits of that work would come at the expense of others.
Phil Keegan, who assisted with IT for the evening, provided his interpretation.
“Someone might think that, in order to give more opportunity, you have to take opportunity from somewhere else for everything to still equal zero,” Keegan said. “My personal reading of equity is that you can always put more into the system. So if a shortfall has been identified, you don’t have to take from other students. You can look at the problem and put more into the system to address the problem without robbing, denying or taking opportunities from other people.”
Not all comments could be read at the July 21 event, due to time constraints. Punsel said a follow-up discussion may be appropriate. Information about other DEI efforts in the community can be found by joining the WaunaTalk Diversity Facebook group.
The Waunakee Community School District is wrapping up an equity audit to present to school board members in September.