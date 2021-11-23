Westport officials have recommended approval of a preliminary plat and specific implementation plan (SIP) for Phase 6 of Bishops Bay, the construction of which could begin as early as spring 2022.
The plat has proposed 44 new single-family residential lots in the southern part of the development.
Twenty-one lots have been preliminarily platted for “The Woods,” a residential neighborhood surrounded by the existing Bishops Bay golf course that the master development plan has billed as “a secluded group of single family lots nestled inside an existing forest stand and accessed with a narrow private street with low-impact infrastructure to minimize the impact on existing trees.”
The development plan has listed The Woods as the least dense neighborhood of Bishops Bay, with 1.5 dwelling units per acre, as well as the neighborhood with the largest plots of land.
The 20,000-square-foot lots would be accessed by a cul-de-sac titled Championship Circle.
“I looked at (the documents provided by the developer) pretty closely, and it really gave me a good sense of what The Woods really is,” Westport supervisor John Cuccia said at a Nov. 15 town-board meeting. “Championship Circle and how that’s all laid out, that’s going to be awesome. That’s going to be something to be proud of.”
An additional 23 lots have been preliminarily platted to the east, comprising the western edge of “The Prairie” neighborhood.
Described by the developer as “clustered residential development within a native prairie preserve,” The Prairie would have an anticipated density of 2.0 dwelling units per acre.
“The Prairie features a collection of single family homes grouped in hamlets and set amongst a restored prairie,” the development plan states. “Homes lots will have restrictions on the amount of mowed turf grass they can maintain. The entire prairie will be managed by the neighborhood association to maintain the long-term health of the landscape.”
The plat for Phase 6 went before the town’s plan commission on Nov. 8, at which time a public hearing was held on the proposal. One person spoke in favor of the plan and nobody in opposition.
Commissioners ultimately recommended the plat and specific implementation plan for approval with 51 conditions to be met by the developer.
Conditions included the construction of a temporary construction and emergency access that will be paved within 10 years, meeting all requests of EMS and Fire services, and signal improvements at the intersection of Bishops Bay Parkway and County Hwy. M, among other restrictions.
Town-board members considered the recommendation at their Nov. 15 meeting, where discussion focused on the timeline for the stoplights at the Bishops Bay Parkway-County Hwy. M intersection.
Town administrator Tom Wilson said the transportation department has stipulated that the lights be installed when half of the lots have been developed, noting that Dane County Highway Commissioner Pam Dunphy asked for assurance that the cost of that project be covered by the developer.
Supervisor John Cuccia questioned the need for stoplights at the intersection at all.
“I think that’s a really good contingency plan to have that in there,” Cuccia said. “But in the long run, unless something really changes with that stretch, I’m having trouble seeing a traffic light there. I really am.”
Officials noted that the area was experiencing slow growth and little traffic at this point.
An attorney for T. Wall Enterprises, the developer of Bishops Bay, Taylor Brengel assured board members that early interest in Phase 6 lots exceeded that of other phases at this stage of the process – despite the fact that a plat had yet to be recorded.
“There’s been tremendous demand for these lots. We have 18 contracted, out of 44 lots,” Brengel said. “I’ve never seen interest like that in the previous other five phases that we’ve done for Bishops Bay.”
Brengel added that things were “turning around a little bit” for the development.
Board members unanimously recommended approval of the plat and SIP for Phase 6, with details to be worked out by the attorneys for the town and the developer. Town engineer Kevin Even has asked that 10 additional conditions be met by the developer, most of which relate to construction plans and road access.
The Middleton Common Council could consider the proposal as early as next month and will have final approval authority.