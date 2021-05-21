The Waunakee girls soccer team is gaining momentum as it works its way through the spring. After falling to Brookfield East in the season opener, the Warriors have won five straight.
The Warriors picked up three more wins last week.
Waunakee used a strong defensive effort to shut out visiting Madison Edgewood 2-0 on May 11.
The Warriors then turned to their offense against Badger North Conference rival DeForest. Waunakee cruised past the visiting Norskies 9-1.
Waunakee is 2-0 in the Badger North.
In their lone road game of the week, the Warriors slipped past host Kenosha Tremper 4-1 last Saturday.
No other information was available on the three games last week.
The Warriors will play at Portage-Poynette at 7 p.m. on May 20.
Waunakee will be at home this Friday. The Warriors will host Verona at 7 p.m.