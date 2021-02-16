The conference races on Feb. 8 proved to be a successful night for the Waunakee Co-op womens and Waunakee mens snowboard teams. Both came away with second place.
Due to frigid temperatures, the snow set up to bring about fast times on the giant slalom course and the racers capitalized.
Junior Calia Hinckley led the way for the Waunakee women. She finished in fourth place (31.64) on her first run, followed by a clean second run (6th; 33.01).
Waunakee senior AJ Beery topped the men's team after crossing the finish on his first run in second place (25.46), and completing his last conference career race in first (25.61).
Waunakee's other top mens racers were freshman Zachary King (eighth, eighth), senior Calvin Spoden (10th, 10th), and junior Carson Roepke (sixth, 16th). Rounding things out were solid performances from senior Chase Syverud (19th, 20th) and freshmen Charlie King (14th) and Greg Nicholson (22nd).
In the final conference season standings, Hinckley was on top for the women's team (fourth overall) and Beery (second) for the men.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.