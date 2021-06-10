The Waunakee girls soccer team came into the final week of the regular season with an opportunity to win its second straight Badger North Conference title if it could get wins over Beaver Dam and Sauk Prairie.
The Warriors set up a title showdown with Sauk Prairie after shutting out Beaver Dam 8-0 on June 1.
In the battle of Badger North unbeatens, visiting Sauk Prairie edged Waunakee 1-0 on June 3.
Sauk Prairie claimed the conference title with a perfect 7-0 record, followed by Waunakee (6-1), DeForest (5-2), Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage (0-7).
The Warriors closed out the regular season with a 4-0 non-conference victory over visiting Sun Prairie last Friday.
Waunakee went 13-2-1 during the regular season.
The Warriors earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and hosted eighth-seeded Madison La Follette this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
The regional final is set for this Saturday.
Waunakee 8
Beaver Dam 0
The Warriors erupted for six goals in the first half to easily take care of the Golden Beavers.
Jordyn Jarvi opened the scoring for Waunakee with an unassisted goal four minutes into play.
Waunakee’s second goal came during the 17th minute. McKenna Hughey scored off an assist by Grace Ellickson.
Lauren Blifernicht scored two minutes later to put the Warriors up 3-0. Lauryn Nachreiner had the assist.
McKenna Nachreiner then scored off an assist by Kaya Meyers to increase the advantage to 4-0.
Waunakee closed out the first half with a pair of unassisted goals by Claire Jaeger.
Ellickson put the Warriors up 7-0 10 minutes into the second half with an assisted goal.
Lauryn Nachreiner scored a minute later to close out the scoring.
Waunakee goalie Emily Whyte needed just one save to earn the shutout.
Sauk Prairie 1
Waunakee 0
The Warriors were never able to get going offensively against the Eagles.
The game remained scoreless through the first half.
Sauk Prairie picked up the game-winning goal 24 minutes into the second half. McKaula Paukner scored the lone goal of the game.
Whyte finished the game with three saves.
Waunakee 4
Sun Prairie 0
Waunakee scored two goals in each half to close out the regular season with a shutout of Sun Prairie.
The Warriors’ Alyssa Thomas scored five minutes into the game off an assist by Lexis Savola.
Kennedy Ross garnered Waunakee’s second goal during the 16th minute. Ellickson had the assist.
Waunakee added two insurance goals with under 10 minutes to play in the game. Thomas and Lauren Meudt scored a minute a part.
Whyte had one save in the shutout.