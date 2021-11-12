ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 24, 1921
Mrs. Oscar Wilke, 31, died at her home in the Town of Vienna Friday after a short illness.
Mr. Henry Bernards and Miss Susan C. Francis were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
A beautiful pipe organ was installed in St. Mary of the Lake Church at Westport recently.
Theodore Dohm lost three fingers in a corn shredder accident recently.
Tuesday was the coldest day of the season when the thermometer dropped to 14 above.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 25, 1926
Henry Hellenbrand and Peter Clemens shot seven geese one day last week. The largest bird weighed 14 pounds.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Bollenbeck of Ashton celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
Terry and Rosenberg announce that they are paying 52 cents a dozen for eggs at the present time.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 21, 1946
Miss Antoinette Wipperfurth, 20, died at a Madison Hospital on Wednesday morning.
The Waunakee Civic Club Baseball team defeated Schneider’s Lunch by a score of 55 to 39. Eddie Murphy had 15 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 22, 1951
It is reported that Roman Ripp shot a black bear while hunting deer this year.
Pvt. William J. Fleiner and Pvt. Einer C. Braun are attending Cook School at Camp Chaffee, Ark.
Marcel Schwab is holding a grand opening of his new furniture store on Main Street.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 16, 1961
Coach Ron Hering’s High School Warriors started the season off with a bang Tuesday night when they defeated a strong Sun Prairie team by a 58-44 score.
John Norbert Maier, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Norbert A. Maier, died Sunday at a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 25, 1971
Mrs. Jerome (Helen) Watzke has been selected to receive the Waunakee Jaycette’s 1971 “Orchid Award.” This award is given to a woman of the community for “outstanding services and contributions to humanity.”
Seventy-eight Westport residents say phone service is poor, and the Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing Dec. 15 to investigate the complaints.
“I wish we could have started our season at half-time.” Thus did Coach Dick Martin sum up the plight of the Waunakee Warriors last Friday night as they fell to McFarland 62-48.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 19, 1981
Customers of the Waunakee Water and Light Commission may soon be receiving refunds totaling $215,000 for a 1977 overcharge on the electric power bills.
The Waunakee Junior High School honor roll lists eighth-grade high honors going to Jean Dittman, Carla Graham, Angie Kamps, Jane Miller, Laura Salzman, Jackie Schroeder and Lynn Weitzer.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 14, 1991
The Waunakee school board received $13,000 in state TIF aid, but promptly spent it on special education.
For the fourth time in its history, Waunakee High School is the home of a girls’ state volleyball championship team. The Warriors captured the WIAA Division 2 state volleyball championship held at the UW-Oshkosh Saturday.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Lyle Martens, deputy director of the state Department of Public Instruction.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 15, 2001
The Middleton Sportsmen’s Club wants to locate a trap and skeet shooting facility, along with an indoor pistol shooting range, off Easy Street, and the plan drew mixed reaction from Westport’s plan commission Monday.
During his month-long stay in the U.S., Joseph Kimani, a mathematics and chemistry teacher from Kenya, has observed many differences between American and African schools.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 17, 2011
In less than a year, graders and backhoes will likely line Hwy. Q south of Waunakee just outside of Middleton. They’ll be working on preparing a wider shoulder, a few turn lanes and will represent the official start of T. Wall Properties’ 780-acre Bishops Bay Community.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kory Ryan, who trains athletes of all levels.
The Wisconsin Singers, UW’s professional entertainment company, will perform at Overture Hall at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 with their newest show, Starstruck.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Holiday Art Fair runs from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 20.