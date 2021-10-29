ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 10, 1921
The Koltes Lumber Co. store was burglarized for the third time in a year Friday night. Merchandise valued at $150 was taken.
Miss Margarite Cline and Math Helt were united in marriage at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Casper Spahn shot a large timber wolf near his home last week Thursday.
Edward and James Feiler edged up close to a flock of mallard ducks in a marsh and got 11 in three shots.
A heavy snow fell here Monday night and Tuesday. The snow came 43 days earlier than last year.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Klein announce the birth of a son on Monday, Nov. 7.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 11, 1926
A double wedding was performed at the Foster Taylor Home Thursday afternoon when Miss Minnie Taylor became the bride of Melvin Isabel and Miss Amy Taylor became the bride of Earl Fulcer.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Maier announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The mercury dropped to 15 degrees below zero Monday night for the first taste of winter weather.
S.E. Blake has resigned his position with the C.&N.W. Railroad at Madison and will give his full time to the radio business.
J.H. Koltes left last week on a trip to Cuba, Panama, New Orleans and California. He will be gone for a month or more.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 7, 1946
A total of 427 votes were cast in Waunakee Tuesday. This was very heavy for an off-year election.
An estimated crowd of 600 attended the Masquerade Ball sponsored by the Civic Club at Smitty’s Hall last week Wednesday.
Miss Rosina Maly and John M. Karls were married at St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Adler are the proud parents of a son born on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
There was a nice coat of ice on the water puddles Tuesday morning, and it froze plenty hard.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 8, 1951
Waunakee already had drifted snow, and Monday morning, mercury dropped to near zero. A cold fall, to say the least.
Mr. and Mrs. Vic Wipperfurth entertained guests Sunday in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.
Miss Evelyn Heimbecker and Robert C. Martin were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church on Oct. 27.
Ingvald Quam, 73, former resident of Waunakee, is building his own home in Stoughton.
More than 200 children attended the Civic Club Halloween party. The kids really enjoyed themselves.
A fifth anniversary sale is being held at Miller’s IGA Store with bargains galore.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 2, 1961
Did you know that Waunakee High School is considering having a foreign student next year? Plans are being formulated to apply to the American Field Service, so that a high school student from a foreign land can live with one of the families in Waunakee and study in our school.
John L. Berschens, 73, Belmont, Calif., former Waunakee resident, died Friday in a Belmont hospital after a long illness.
The Waunakee Warriors, coached by Dick Trotta and assistant coach John Spicuzza, completed perhaps its greatest football season by rolling over Sauk City by a score of 35-0 on the Sauk City field Friday night.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 11, 1971
Roman J. Endres, 54, Waunakee, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 7, in a hospital after an apparent heart attack. He was a lifelong Waunakee area resident.
Stat Rep. David O’Malley (D-Waunakee), appearing last Wednesday before a Public Service Commission hearing on a requested increase for the Waunakee Telephone Company, called the rate increase request “unacceptable on the basis of fact, and unbelievable considering the present economic conditions.”
A 0.6 mill tax increase approved by the Waunakee School Board on Oct. 18 was rescinded Monday night by the board. The Waunakee School District will receive an estimated $171,000 in general state aid.
Two members of the Waunakee Warrior football squad have been named to the All-Conference team. Seniors Mike Diederich and Bob Grinde were selected in recent balloting.
If you enter the First Wisconsin Bank’s Shiver-o contest, you may win $100.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 5, 1981
Waunakee Firefighters last Thursday spent six hours on the scene of a barn fire on the Reynolds Farm on Dowd Road near County Trunk M.
Verlyn and Shirley Schmid of Waunakee will observe their 25th wedding anniversary with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. John’s Church in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Wagner are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born Oct. 29 at Madison General Hospital.
Henry Frederick, 78, of Waunakee passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at a Madison hospital following a long illness.
The Waunakee Community School District was recognized at the recent State Teachers Convention in Milwaukee as a school district that provides exemplary support for its art programs in grades K-12.
Scot Fleiner scored on runs of five yards and one yard Oct. 28 to lead the Waunakee High School football team to a season-closing 13-0 victory at Lodi.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 31, 1991
Nearly $50,000 from Waunakee’s Centennial Fund should be flowing this week to a variety of good causes in the community, two decades after the Centennial celebration.
Father Monte Robinson recently returned from a pilgrimage to Greece and Egypt. The them was “Journeys of St. Paul.”
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jim Rapp, pastor of the Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Valerie Hollnagel, a senior at Waunakee High School, will represent Waunakee in the Wisconsin Young Woman of the Year state finals.
Jim and Sue Hensen announce the birth of a son born on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 1991, at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee has advanced to this Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 girls’ volleyball sectional at Portage.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 1, 2001
Waunakee’s tax levy for 2001-02 is 5.82 percent lower than last year’s, while its budget has increased by 7.47 percent.
The Wisconsin School Music Association will relocate its headquarters to Arboretum Office Park, according to plans approved Monday by the Waunakee Plan Commission.
Postal workers throughout Wisconsin and in Waunakee have recently learned to identify and deal with suspicious packages that could contain anthrax.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Krolnik, a teacher for Karate America who earned his black belt at the age of 63.
Janet and Steve Miller, Dane, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter born Oct. 28 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee’s Oct. 26 volleyball regional semifinal match could have gone either way, with the winner advancing to the sectional semifinals. But in a close contest, Dodgeville pulled it out 3-2, edging Waunakee 19-17 in the fifth deciding game.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 3, 2011
While Waunakee may seem like an affluent community, the Waunakee Food Pantry has seen an increasing number of individuals in need of support.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has announced that the county will host its first “Veterans Night Out” in November, an event that aims to connect more local veterans to the government and community services they can access after returning home from service.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will again offer the Annual Hunter’s Sight-In Program. The program starts Saturday, Nov. 5, and will run through Friday, Nov. 18.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jane Kenyon, a certified autism specialist and licensed Solisten practitioner.
Jerry and Megan Ripp of Dane announce the birth of a son, Stetson James, born Oct. 18, 2011, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He joins a sister, Darla, age 3.
Rick and Michelle McKellar, Sauk City, announce the arrival of their son, Charlie Michael, on Sept. 11. The grandparents are Leonard and Agnes Laufenberg and Janet McKellar, all of Waunakee.
Goodwill is holding a free computer collection drive from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at its donation center located at 6661 University Ave. in Middleton. Goodwill accepts working and nonworking computers, hard drives, monitors, keyboards and mice and just about anything that can be attached to a computer (e.g., printers, speakers, cords), regardless of brand. It also accepts Microsoft Xbox and Zune systems and peripherals.
LeRoy and Eileen Gundlach of Waunakee celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27, 2011. They were married Oct. 27, 1951, in the First Presbyterian Church, Prairie du Sac. They observed the date by attending a dinner with their daughter, Nancy, and relatives.
The DeForest High School choir joined the Waunakee High School choir to perform the National Anthem at Warrior Stadium prior to the rivaled football game Oct. 14.
Waunakee Senior Center Director Cindy Mosiman was one of five area community members to volunteer for a tasering by local law enforcement at last week’s Citizens Academy class. She is pictured being shocked in a large photo on page 8.
Russ Fleming, a Cannery Row resident in Waunakee, and his sister, Doris Gallup of Sparta flew on the World War II Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., Oct. 8. Both Fleming and Gallup are World War II veterans.
Waunakee Police in the most recent newsletter reported a rash of thefts from vehicles and burglaries to open garages. Police have identified numerous suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.according to the newsletter.