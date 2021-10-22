ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 3, 1921
Joseph A. Hogan has resigned as director of the American Society of Equity.
F.H. Whiting has been named as the new manager of the Waunakee Milk Products Co.
Robert Reeve has returned from a trip to China. He was in China since June.
Peter Schmitt Sr. of Dane was awarded the Ford car given away at Verona Sunday.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 28, 1936
Miss Barbara Ripp and Walter Bernards were united in marriage at Alma Center on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Martin Corcoran Jr. has moved into the upper flat of the A.L. Ford home.
J.W. Jacobson was recently appointed postmaster at Dane and has moved the post office to his store.
E.R. Zimmerman was elected Governor and John J. Blaine U.S. Senator at the Fall Election held Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 31, 1946
Chris Hellingson, 72, of Greenwood, died Wednesday night while visiting the home of his brother, Jens Hellingson at Westport.
The Raemisch Construction Co. of Middleton was awarded a contract for grading and draining one mile on Hwy. 113 at $128,164.
Joseph Ballweg, 73, died Thursday at his home in the Town of West Point.
Mr. and Mrs. Chris Dorn are rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 1, 1951
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Cross Plains Sunday by a score of 8-4 to win the third consecutive Home Talent Championship.
Peter Diederich, 95, well-known former resident, died at a Madison hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Kalscheur are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Oct. 27.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 26, 1961
Fire of undetermined origin in the A.J. Rosenberg & Co. Store in Waunakee early Wednesday morning did considerable damage, especially on the second floor area where the fire started.
The Waunakee High School Warriors captured the Tri-County League Championship Friday when they defeated Mazo 32-0.
A daughter was born on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Madison General Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel G. Williams, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 4, 1971
The Village Board Monday evening completed the sale of two parcels of Industrial Park land and passed three ordinances concerning the zoning of those parcels.
Jaycettes will once again send gift boxes to area servicemen who are overseas.
Three seniors and a sophomore walked off with final honors as the Waunakee Warrior football team ended its 1971 season. They are sophomore Jeff Seamans and seniors Mike Diederich, Scott Landphier and Bob Grinde.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 19, 1981
The Bank of Waunakee will hold a grand opening celebration today (Thursday) and Friday in the new addition to the bank in the Village Mall.
A slump in the demand for pizza cheese has caused the Waunakee Cheese plant to close its doors after over 100 years of operation in the community.
Michael Baldwin, 34, of Waunakee died Tuesday from injuries sustained in an automobile roll-over.
Norbert Endres, 63, of Waunakee, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, at the Veteran’s Hospital.
Brad Weirlein, Eric Anderson and Todd Shucha received the Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouting.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 24, 1991
Garrett Erickson and Kristie Reiser were chosen as King and Queen of the Waunakee High School Homecoming festivities.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike McNulty, Cubmaster for Cub Scout Troop 246.
Robert C. Reeve, the Waunakee native who went on to fame as an Alaskan Bush pilot, was inducted into the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Museum in Oshkosh Saturday.
Ron and Christy Barman of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Rachel Shirley, who was born on Oct. 18 at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee tied with Monroe for the Badger Conference co-championship in girl’s volleyball action.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 18, 2001
With the expansion of Hwy. 12 looming, the project has involved acquiring property and relocating between 50 and 70 households to make way for the wider highway.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mike McGettigan, skipper of the Betty Lou II, the small cruise ship operated by Von Rutenberg Ventures.
Harold W. “Zoomie” Henry, age 68, of Waunakee and Weslaco, Texas, died on Friday, Oct. 19, 2001, at the Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Texas.
Jackie and Dave Zuhde of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter born Oct. 19 at Meriter Hospital.
After winning all of its regional games over the weekend, Waunakee’s volleyball team advanced to the WIAA sectional tournament against Dodgeville on Oct. 26 at Reedsburg.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 27, 2011
After two years of intermittent road closures along Woodland Drive, the major arterial for many Waunakee and Westport residents, a nearly $2.9 million improvement project is complete. With bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths, the new Woodland Drive will allow children to travel safely to Arboretum Elementary School and act as a connector between Waunakee and Westport.
When Waunakee administrators began moving forward with the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, they knew the community would take to it strongly. But when Steve Summers, the district’s business manager, began tallying the numbers of students, he was pleasantly surprised at the results.
Less than a week remains before Wisconsinites are legally able to carry a concealed firearm so long as they have the required permit.
While many read books, magazines and periodicals on their digital devices, others are celebrating printed, bound copies and sharing them with their neighbors. Little Free Libraries are popping up in Waunakee, with two so far in the downtown historic district and a possible third planned in Southbridge. Similar to large birdhouses, the wooden shelters outside of two homes harbor titles for children and adults to borrow or take for their own.
Just a few months after moving to Waunakee and planting the framework for a new church, Brent Bickel and North Ridge Church are gearing up for their first preview service at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Village Center.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Amy Olsen, a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator in Waunakee.
Tucked away in the Town of Vienna is a new Greater Madison BMX Track where extreme bicycle racers come to compete. Just opened in July, the track has been in the planning for about a year, said Ben Lick, general manager.
In 2010-11, a record number of students took advantage of Wisconsin’s open enrollment program to attend school elsewhere than in their own district. The 34,498 participants was 8.1 percent higher than in 2010 and nearly five times higher than in 2001.
Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Director Kevin Connors has announced that Department staff will begin drawing down the water levels for the winter starting Nov. 1 in lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, and Kegonsa.