Waunakee resident Lori Tebrinke was recently named one of the top nurses in the Madison area, in recognition of her outstanding nursing practice and expertise in the field of home care.
Tebrinke has served as the director of nursing and clinical operations at BrightStar Care since 2017, overseeing nursing operations to maximize optimal patient outcomes in home-care settings and community-based residential facilities. She said BrightStar nurses could best be described as “surge protectors,” meeting patient needs at home to reduce the stress placed on hospitals.
Tebrinke’s work proved particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as area hospitals approached capacity and it became apparent that reducing admissions would be a crucial part of their success.
“If we could keep our patients home, keep them healthy and staying healthy enough to not have to go to the hospital, that cleared up the beds in the hospital for people who really needed it,” Tebrinke said. “So we’re pretty proud of what we accomplished with that.”
Tebrinke had prepared for an epidemic since the 2014 Ebola outbreak, even serving on a special-pathogens team at UW Hospital, but found the COVID-19 pandemic challenging nonetheless.
One of the major challenges she faced was securing personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.
“We had gowns and gloves and masks,” Tebrinke said, “but very few. We didn’t need them most of the time because we would only use them if we knew one of our patients had influenza, or if they were having diarrhea or something where we had to protect our caregivers. So we didn’t have the quantities of what we needed for the pandemic.”
Increased demand for gloves, gowns and face masks led to rolling PPE shortages that affected the entire healthcare industry. Priority was given to hospitals and emergency-care providers, leaving home-care specialists and other non-emergency personnel with few resources other than their creativity.
Tebrinke said her staff had to research different ways they could create their own PPE, going so far as searching the web for ways to make isolation gowns out of materials they had on hand.
“We started out in the garbage can, using garbage liners and trash bags,” Tebrinke said. “We did that because we knew that all our resources would go to the hospital, where they should be and had to be. But that left the rest of us, those of us in home care, without anything.”
Tebrinke said in-home care providers responded by taking extra precautions to keep patients safe.
“We were very resolute on not getting it, or taking this disease into a patient’s home. There was just no way we could do that,” Tebrinke said. “So we went above and beyond a lot of the restrictions.”
Vaccination efforts have since made things easier for providers, as well as their patients.
Tebrinke noted that BrightStar has two residential-care facilities in the Madison area, and with an ever-increasing percentage of the population getting vaccinated, they have been able to reintroduce several programs and services that were placed on hold during the pandemic.
Residents of those facilities have taken advantage of the opportunities, returning to many of the activities they enjoyed prior to COVID-19.
“The ladies are really excited,” Tebrinke said. “I can’t even tell you about the hair. We had beauticians that came in and did appointments in the assisted living and memory care. We also have onsite salons in both of our buildings, and we just started having the hairdressers come back. All the residents went, you know, about a year without really good haircuts… So it’s wonderful to see their hair done again.”
Those services were made possible only because the efforts of Tebrinke and others in the nursing field, which is why they received recognition by news outlet Madison.com during National Nurses Week.
The celebration ran from May 6-12, concluding with the honoring of nearly a dozen local nurses.
Tebrinke was one of ten Madison-area nurses recognized during the news outlet’s Heart of Healthcare program. However, she said everyone in the field deserves recognition after 2020.
“I’m not alone in this achievement. There’s a whole team of nurses and caregivers that are doing this work every single day,” Tebrinke said. “We’re just kind of invisible, because you don’t see us out in the community. But we’re there.”
Tebrink lives in Waunakee, where she has worked as a substitute teacher and para-educator for her school district. She works out of BrightStar's Madison location, which services just over 1400 clients, patients and residents.