Less than a quarter of voters cast their ballots at the polling station in Westport on April 7, following a safer-at-home order issued two weeks prior to the spring election.
According to the Dane County website, only 382 of the town’s residents voted in-person.
Town administrator Tom Wilson noted that the line to cast a ballot peaked at seven residents, which allowed in-person voting to proceed in a safe and efficient manner throughout the day.
“It went as well as could be expected,” Wilson said. “We actually had a lot of compliments on how things were handled, and how safe people felt. So that was good to know. We had a pretty good turnout, too. It was probably more than I thought it would be.”
Wilson added that most voters were respectful of the safety precautions being implemented – such as physical distancing – and the time that election officials had dedicated to the cause.
He cited an “unprecedented” low for write-in candidates such as Mickey Mouse or Anyone Else.
“People took this really seriously,” Wilson said. “There was a strong health concern, and they didn’t want to mess around. They didn’t want to make the election workers (distressed), and I appreciated that. I hope it continues.”
More than 1,700 voters took part in Westport’s spring election.
Incumbents Mark Trotter and Terry Enge were re-elected to the town’s board of supervisors, and will serve another two-year term expiring in 2022.
