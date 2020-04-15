The Waunakee boys hockey team skated to a Badger North Conference title this winter. The crown helped the Warriors earn four all-conference selections.
The Warriors claimed the Badger North title by two games after finishing 9-1. Sauk Prairie was second with a 7-3 record, followed by Beaver Dam (6-3-1), Reedsburg (4-6), Baraboo/Portage (3-6-1) and DeForest (0-10).
Waunakee had junior defenseman Drew Christianson and sophomore forward Isaac Nett named first-team All-Badger North. Christianson repeated on the first team, while Nett was recognized for the first time.
Nett was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 51 points this season. He had a team-high 31 goals and 20 assists.
Christianson was fourth with 25 points. He finished with 10 goals and 15 assists.
The first team also included forward’s Ben Cremers (Beaver Dam, Sr.) and Riley Jelinek (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), defenseman Luna Larson (Baraboo/Portage, So.) and goalie Kirk Davis (Beaver Dam, Jr.). Jelinek and Davis were the only unanimous selections.
Waunakee’s Danny Reis, a junior forward, repeated on the second team. He was the only Warrior on the second team.
Reis was Waunakee’s third-leading scorer with 39 points. He was second with 18 goals and third with 21 assists.
Joining Reis on the second team are forwards Danny Ely (Reedsburg, Jr.) and Cam Desroches (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), defensemen Dalton Jones (Beaver Dam, Sr.) and John Thrasher (Reedsburg, So.) and goalie Dan Hinz (Baraboo, Sr.).
Junior Steven Pasinato was the only Warrior to earn honorable mention all-conference. It was his first recognition.
Pasinato was second on the team with 46 points. He registered a team-high 31 assists, to go along with 15 goals.
Filling out the honorable mention list are Baraboo/Portage’s Cameron Logan (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Connor Strasser (Sr.) and Riley VanderHoeven (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Connor Schyvinck (Jr.) and Sauk Prairie’s Nick Mast (So.).
