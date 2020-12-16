Despite losing her junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waunakee senior track star Chloe Larsen was able to parlay great freshman and sophomore campaigns into an opportunity at the next level.
Larsen recently signed her national letter of intent to run track at the University of Iowa.
“It is super exciting,” Larsen said. “I was born in Iowa and have lots of family there. It is nice to be able to go to Iowa because I’m so connected to it.”
Academics were a big reason for Larsen’s decision. She intends to major in biology.
“I wanted to go to a school with strong academics,” Larsen said. “Iowa is a great school and they have a great track program.”
Larsen also considered the University of Minnesota, where her brother and sister went to school.
Larsen expects to compete in middle-distance events and relays for the Hawkeyes.
“I’m really excited to get there and compete,” Larsen said. “My main goal is to get better. They do a great job of focusing on us individually.”
Despite losing an entire season, Larsen was not worried about losing the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level. The pandemic made recruiting a challenge.
“I feel like the coaches at Iowa were more scared because they could only go by my freshman and sophomores year times,” Larsen said. “They believed in me and knew I’m going to continue to push myself to improve.”
Larsen began her track career in middle school after watching her older siblings compete for the Warriors.
“My sister was the one who got me into the sport,” Larsen said. “She did track in high school and I thought I would give it a try in middle school. That got me going, but now it is my teammates who have helped push me to be a better runner.”
Once in high school, Larsen made an immediate impact on the Warriors. As a freshman, she helped lead the Lady Warriors to a Badger Conference title.
Larsen competed at the state meet in two relays as a freshman. She was a part of Waunakee’s 1,600 relay that placed ninth and 800 relay that placed 15th.
As a sophomore, Larsen took her running career to another level. Midway through that season, she started competing in the 400.
At the Badger North Conference Meet in 2019, Larsen won a title in the 500 and was second in the 200.
Larsen went on to qualify for the state meet in the 200, 400 and 1,600 relay.
Larsen turned a lot of heads when she claimed the state title in the 400 with a school-record time of :56.91 seconds.
“It was such a great feeling winning a state title,” Larsen said.
Larsen helped the Warriors place second in the 1,600 relay at state. She placed 14th in the 200.
Larsen was expecting another big season as junior, but the season was canceled. The lost season proved to be motivation for her.
“I never actually considered running track in college, but when the season was canceled, I realized I like the sport and it means a lot to me,” Larsen said.
Once she gets to Iowa, Larsen is hoping to make an immediate impact.
“They are graduating a lot of middle-distance runners, so hopefully I can make a difference,” Larsen.
For now, Larsen is just hopeful the Warriors will have a season this spring.
“It was strange losing an entire season, but hopefully we can have some kind of season this spring,” Larsen said.
