NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 30, 1925
Rev. G.A. Haeusler, pastor of St. Michael’s Church, Dane, celebrated his Silver Jubilee as a priest Wednesday of last week.
Miss Tharsilla Ruhrman and Mr. Theodore Kjorie were united in marriage at Holy Redeemer Church at Madison last week.
The Waunakee high school baseball team was defeated by Lodi Tuesday afternoon by a score of 4-1. Wheeler and Kennedy were the battery for Waunakee.
The Wisconsin School of Music announce that Greg Reeve, violin pupil of Pearl Hinkel Gunderson, will give music lessons at home here.
Quite a few fields of early peas are up, and there seems to be a good stand.
Thirteen Hours Devotion will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Church Sunday, May 3.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 2, 1935
Peter Noltner, 69, died at his home in this village Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Koster announce the birth of a son on Monday, April 22.
Mrs. Nellie Butts has rented the bakery in the Uebersetzig building and will feature cooked meals and a complete line of bakery goods.
Miss Catherine Ripp and Lawrence Spahn were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here on Wednesday, May 1.
A.J. Rosenberg has rented the Wm. Fisher house and will move in soon.
The Westport baseball team defeated Cottage Grove Sunday by a score of 4-3.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
May 2, 1940
Robert O. Dohm, 55, lifelong resident of Dane, died at his home Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.
Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Kuehn announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, April 26.
Mrs. Thomas Gilligan, 68, Town of Westport, died at her home on Thursday, April 25.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Belleville here Sunday by a 4-2 score.
Mary Ann Klingelhofer had the highest scholastic standing at the high school for the past six-week period.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Pulvermacher, Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, April 26.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 3, 1945
Miss Betty Dorn and Peter Ripp were united in marriage at St. John’s Church here on Wednesday, May 2.
Miss Emma Filbern, 61, died at her home in Madison on Sunday.
Capt. And Mrs. Vlodimir K. Geroff announce the birth of a son at Truax Field hospital on Friday, April 27.
The Junior Prom will be held on Friday, May 4. The setting is a “Flower Garden.”
The 7th War Bond Drive will get under way May 14, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 4, 1950
Most of the farmers in this area are finished seeding and are getting the corn ground ready.
Audrey Mae Reis has been selected as valedictorian and Joan Irene Kessenich will be salutorian at the high school this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Zier announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 30.
Leonard Vetter, 90, former resident of Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Soderstrom, Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kalscheur Sr. observed their 55th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 28, 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Spahn of DeForest will observe their silver wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 1.
Marvin Hellenbrand, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hellenbrand, and Nancy Ripp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ripp, will reign as king and queen over the fairyland kingdom at the Waunakee Junior Prom “Fantasia” to be held Friday night, May 6.
Mrs. Margaret Hornung, 82, of Madison, a native of Roxbury, died at her home early Friday.
A tour, kitchen shower and official public showing will be held at the Legion Memorial Hall Tuesday evening, May 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Gunsolus, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at the Sauk Prairie Hospital on Friday, April 22.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 30, 1970
Forty-five village and area residents turned out for the third Centennial meeting held at the community building.
The Waunakee Civic Club held its annual meeting and election of officers. President will be Bob Zeman, 1st vice-president Peter Baltzell, 2nd vice-president Jim Schmitz, Leroy Adler secretary, and Marvin Berg treasurer.
The new Regional Spelling Bee Champion is a representative from Waunakee Junior High School, Adele Cooney.
Waunakee Jaycettes are sponsoring a style show on Thursday, May 14, at 8 a.m. Fashions will be from Bormann’s.
The Waunakee Madrigal Singers received a first-place rating last Saturday at the State Solo Ensemble Music Contest held at Whitewater.
Junior Prom will be held May 2, and the theme will be “In the Misty Moonlight.”
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 1, 1980
Peg Tierney was elected President of the Waunakee Manor Auxiliary at its annual meeting Monday evening. Mary Ellen Acker was elected vice president, Joella Endres secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. George Taylor, Madison, former Waunakee resident, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 18.
Christopher J. Endres, infant son of Mr. Joe Endres and Pamela Christoffson Endres, Waunakee, died suddenly on Monday, April 21, at a Madison hospital.
Two National Honor Counts were rolled last Thursday at the Waun-A-Bowl as the 1979-80 season came to a close. Jerry Schwartz blasted a 718 series with games of 243, 243 and 232. Tom Corcoran had a 712 series with games of 231, 277 and 204.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 3, 1990
About 100 teenagers descended on the Donald Hoffmans’ farm home for a three-day party that caused much damage to the property. The Hoffmans were away for the weekend at the time.
Final approval was given for an additional $108,000 in state aid for the Waunakee School District, according to Wisconsin State Representative Dave Travis.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bill Blobner who served in the Army during the Vietnam War before embarking on a teaching career.
David and Claudine Towers, Waunakee, are pleased to share the news of the birth of their twin sons, Albert Eugene and Gilbert Walter on Saturday, April 19.
Waunakee pitcher Jenny Stephens fired a no-hitter against Fort Atkinson last week to lead the Warriors girls’ softball team to a 10-0 victory over the Black Hawks.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 27, 2000
Waunakee teachers, students and representatives from utilities companies dedicated the photovoltaic panels on the high school roof in honor of Earth Day.
The Waunakee Village Mall will get a major facelift this summer, according to plans presented by TJK Design and Construction at Monday’s plan commission meeting.
Waunakee High School students Mark Hopping, Allison Gerland, Jenny Neumaier, Dominique Lichte, Mary Price and Angie Shillinglaw installed bat houses at Waunakee’s Conservancy Park on Division Street.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Klostermann, a veterinarian who treats all sorts of animals and says he seldom meets one he doesn’t like.
Jeff and Luann Bunch of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, McKenzie Corinne, on April 16.
Janet and Steve Miller are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Katelyn Elizabeth Miller, born on April 11.
Senior Waunakee High School hockey forward Josh Biser was selected to play for team Wisconsin in the Chicago Showcase Tournament April 12-16 in Lisle, Ill.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 29, 2010
As Wisconsin’s smoking ban is set to go into effect July 5, tavern owners in Waunakee are looking into adding outdoor smoking areas.
Town of Springfield residents with town-owned driveways learned that they could someday have to take ownership of them last week.
The Waunakee school board approved a tentative contract with the Waunakee Teachers Association (WTA) at its meeting April 20. The two-year agreement for the 2009-2010 school year and the 2010-11 year was approved by a 4-0 vote.
More than 60 years have passed since World War II veterans returned home, but 97 from the Madison area relived their experiences at several memorials in Washington recently, thanks to the Badger Honor Flight.
What was supposed to be a largely ceremonial meeting with the Dane County Supervisors being sworn in for the 2010-12 term turned into a tussle over the future of zoning during the April 20 county board organizational meeting.
Organizers of a new Web site about Gaylord Nelson and the first Earth Day report it’s getting tens of thousands of hits per day.
