The Community of Bishops Bay LLC has requested a modification to its development agreement with the Town of Westport, which would extend the due date for future plat-release charges.
President Terrence Wall requested the extension in a two-page letter addressed to town officials.
“The Community of Bishops Bay is looking to start development of Phase 6,” Wall stated in the Sept. 21 correspondence, “including neighborhoods: The Woods and Prairie Reserve. Unfortunately, the current plat release payment structure isn’t feasible for our Phase 6 development.”
The developer previously agreed to a payment period of nine months for the plat-release charges, according to provisions included in the 2017 agreement for Phase 5 (the Farm and Prairie).
Sales have lagged ever since, with just 21 of the 86 single-family lots sold.
Wall proposed the Phase 6 agreement be modified to allow 48 months for payment of charges, prorating for lots sold within that period. He added that liens could be recorded against the lots.
“So the charge gets paid with each sale,” Wall stated. “Simply put, this is a solution that helps keep the Community of Bishops Bay’s development on track, increases sales, and most importantly makes new housing in Westport more affordable, a significant public benefit.”
Westport’s town board discussed the proposal at its Nov. 2 meeting, in closed session.
Town administrator Tom Wilson summarized that discussion during a recent interview with the Waunakee Tribune, noting that consideration of Wall’s request remained in the early stages.
“The issue is that Phase 6 hasn’t even been approved,” Wilson said. “He just wanted to make sure that the town would at least think about giving him more time to make these payments under the development agreement, before he goes ahead and proposes it.”
Though a proposal for the next phase of development has yet to be submitted, the Community of Bishops Bay has mapped its location as directly west of the Farm and Prairie neighborhoods.
Wilson speculated that the location would result in greater demand for the lots within it.
“Those lots should be pretty popular,” Wilson said. “With them being along the green space, along the park and right on the golf course, one would think that they’d be somewhat popular. But you never know. It could be too costly.”
The town would suffer no monetary loss by extending the payment period, Wilson explained. Throughout that time, the developer would still need to pay interest to the municipality.
“And he has to pay a per-lot payment as each one is sold,” Wilson added. “So we’ll get principle that way, too. So we’re really not out anything. And I think the idea was that this may help with Phase 5. If he starts further in and those lots start to develop, people may see there’s more going on.”
Wilson noted that the intent of the payment period was to allow the developer time to sell lots.
Returning to open session, the town board authorized staff to negotiate with the developer on a Phase 6 agreement that would include an extended payment period for future plat-release charges.
“What they basically did is give him some soft assurance that, if he comes back with something changing the terms for Phase 6, we will consider that,” Wilson said. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen. It could be in December; it might not happen for a year.”
Minutes from the Nov. 2 meeting can be found online, at townofwestport.org.
