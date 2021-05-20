The Waunakee boys and girls track teams traveled to Watertown this past Saturday for a triangular. The Warriors came away with mixed results.
The Waunakee girls had a great meet. They easily claimed first with 86 points, while Watertown (52) and Edgewood (47) were second and third, respectively.
The Waunakee boys had a little tougher time. The Warriors finished with 52 team points to place third behind Watertown (67) and Edgewood (53).
Sarah Bova led the way for the Waunakee girls with three victories. She bested the field in the 200 (26.98 seconds), 400 (:58.63) and long jump (16-feet).
The Warriors’ MacKenzie Wallace came out on top in the 800 (2:40.56), while teammate Alivia Swenson won the 1,600 (6:30.22).
Waunakee’s Chloe Larsen jumped to a win in the triple jump (33-7.75), while Kyla Saleh had the final individual win in the high jump (5-6). Larsen added a second-place finish in the 400 (1:00.83), while Saleh was the runner-up in the long jump (15-10).
The Warriors’ Summer Grigg was second in the 200 (:28.24), while Valerie Cisewski was the runner-up in the 800 (2:43.59).
Sadie Grabarski had a great all-around meet for the Waunakee girls. She was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (:57.20) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (:20.44) and triple jump (27-11.75).
Waunakee’s Sydney Kast garnered big team points after placing second in the shot put (26-1.75) and discus (67-9).
Kylee Grabarski (fourth, 200, :28.84; third, 400, 1:02.69), Warren Ambord (fifth, 800, 2:54.73), Polina Zvereva-Dedele (fifth, 1,600, 7:23.91), Erin Denkert (third, 300 hurdles, 1:00.66), Taylor Horn (fifth, 100 hurdles, :21.17; fifth, 300 hurdles, 1:05.38), Lilly Follen (fifth, shot put, 21-4.75; third, discus, 66-8), Lauren Statz (third, long jump, 15-6; third, triple jump, 32-7.25), Ava Van Epps (third, pole vault, 6-6), Isabelle Hahn (fifth, pole vault, 6-feet) and Lucy Doll (fifth, triple jump, 26-7.25) helped the cause with top-five finishes.
The Waunakee girls had Mary Grimm, Grigg, Ava Endres and Saleh win the 800 relay (1:57.98).
Caden McCurdy had a great meet for the Waunakee boys. He was first in both the 100 (:12.0) and high jump (5-10), to go along with a second-place finish in the long jump (20-2).
Andrew Regnier, Kaleb Squire and Nathan Ranum had the only other wins for the Warrior boys.
Regneier jumped past the field in the triple jump (42-0.75), while Ranum came out on top in the 300 hurdles (:43.38).
Square scored his win in the 200 (:24.81). He was the runner-up in the 100 (:12.02).
Ian Phebus had a great showing in the throws. He was second in the discus (122-9) and third in the shot put (40-8.75).
Drew Mais (fourth, 100, :12.33; third, triple jump, 39-7.25), Cole Kampa (fifth, triple jump, 38-0.50), Drake Andreson (third, 400, :57.49), Coleson Lincoln (third, 800, 2:18.42), Benjamin Willem (fourth, 800, 2:19.84), Coltn Healy (fourth, shut put, 35-9; fourth, discus, 99-3), Cayden Ellis (fifth, shot put, 33-4.25), Tim Strebel (fifth, discus, 91-11) and Todd Niles (fourth, pole vault, 8-feet) added top-five finishes.
The Waunakee boys had their best relay effort in the 400, as McCurdy, Benjamin Lindley, Michael Gnorski and Squire had a winning time of :45.78.