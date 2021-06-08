In its first game since 2019, the Waunakee Home Talent baseball team open Eastern Section play last Sunday.
Waunakee had a tough start to the season, as the host Sauk Prairie Twins pulled out a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.
The Twins had a lot of momentum early on after jumping out to a 4-0 lead with runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings.
Waunakee got back in the game with a three-run home run by Jarrett Fueger in the top of the seventh frame.
The game was tied at 4 after Waunakee plated another run in the eighth.
The score remained tied until Sauk Prairie got a two-out, walk-off RBI single from Sam Koenig in the bottom of the 10th.
Dane Luebke, Blake Bieri and Ryne Fueger each had two hits for Waunakee.
Bieri went the distance on the mound for Waunakee. He finished with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Waunakee will make its home debut this Sunday. They will host Muscoda at 1 p.m.