In a battle of unbeatens, the Waunakee freshman football team met up with Janesville Parker at the Youth Sports Complex in Janesville last week. In an intense, hard-hitting, and penalty riddled contest, the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to a 38-22 victory. Waunakee’s Ben Lindley had rushing touchdowns of 13 and 14 yards in the first half as the Warriors lead 13-0 at the intermission.
In the second half, Waunakee’s Wade Bryan had touchdown runs of 1, 3, and 6 yards, while quarterback Gunner McFadden found the endzone on a 2-yard keeper after a nifty 24-yard catch and run by David Emerich to open up a 38-8 lead. The Vikings added two late touchdowns but the game was never in doubt as the Warriors improved their record to 5-0.
On defense, Sam Hogland and Jake Duren recorded quarterback sacks, Oliver Lee made a touchdown saving tackle on special teams and Brady Cizak had an interception.
The Warrior freshman team will look to cap off their perfect season as they host rival DeForest on Thursday evening.
