The Waunakee Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 5323 Westport Road Tuesday morning, shortly before 8 a.m. No injuries to residents or emergency responders were reported.
“We believe the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials,” said Waunakee Fire Chief Dave Kopp. “Now you’ve got probably 20 residents that will be displaced for quite some period of time. The building is a total loss.”
The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the Pine Ridge apartment complex, before spreading to adjoining units. Kopp estimated the damage at $750,000 to $1 million.
No other buildings were damaged during the blaze. More importantly, no injuries were reported.
“Everybody was accounted for,” Kopp said. “Everybody got out safely; there were no injuries to citizens or the firefighters themselves. We had a lot of mutual aid that came in and assisted us as well.”
Fire units from Sun Prairie, Lodi, Middleton and Maple Bluff helped extinguish the fire while units from Dane and Cross Plains staffed the Waunakee Fire Station during its response effort.
Kopp said the Red Cross would be assisting residents affected by the blaze.
“We’ve been helping them get stuff,” Kopp said, “going in and getting meds – that type of thing. But anything that’s salvageable, they’re going to have to wait a little time yet before they can go in and start hauling some of that stuff out. There’s a lot of damage and, structurally, I’m not sure how sound that building is.”
No further information has been released.
