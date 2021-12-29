Wisconsin Sen. Jon Erpenbach has served six terms in the state legislature, advocating on issues such as medical marijuana and access to affordable healthcare.
The Democratic senator made a name for himself over the past 24 years as a member of the health committee and was elected Senate Democratic Leader by his party in 2002. Erpenbach has spoken on behalf of the Democratic party on several occasions, but most recently found himself the center of state political coverage when he announced this month that he would not seek re-election in 2022.
The 60-year-old senator sat down for an interview with the Tribune recently, to discuss his career in the legislature and the reasons he decided to step away from the state Senate after more than two decades in office.
Introduction to politics
Erpenbach was born and raised in Middleton, where his parents served on city council and stressed the importance of public service at an early age. The few meetings he attended spurred his interest in politics, he said, but never to the extent that would make one consider running for office.
Erpenbach spent the early days of his career in radio, working for various stations throughout the 1980s. His voice became a constant on the airwaves in Portage, Sauk City, Madison and Milwaukee.
The experience led to opportunities in other communications-related fields, and in the early 1990s, Erpenbach joined the legislative caucus as a staffer doing public-relations work at the state Capitol. The position placed him in direct contact with politicians and offered him the opportunity to see the inner workings of government, only this time, at the state level. By 1998, Erpenbach realized the full impact elected officials could have on others.
He saw state politics a chance to improve the life of Wisconsin’s future generations.
“My kids were young at the time. And as a parent, you want to have a say in what kind of world they’re going to grow up in and make sure that they have opportunities,” Erpenbach said. “There’s a couple of different ways to do that, and one of the ways to do it is to run for office.”
Erpenbach threw his hat in the ring for state Senate that year, vying for the 27th district seat that would be vacated by predecessor Joe Wineke. His opponent was a staunch conservative who described herself as a “nightmare for Dane County liberals.”
The race ended up shattering all previous spending for state Senate campaigns.
“It was nuts,” Erpenbach said of the 1998 state Senate race. “There was a lot of money spent on the campaign and (my opponent and I) were frustrated that the independent expenditures just kind of came in and took over. So it was a pretty crazy race, but we worked really hard.”
On election night, Erpenbach joined his supporters at a bar in Middleton where they watched the election results come in. He recalled the moment media outlets announced he was predicted to win.
“You see your name come across the scroll on the bottom of the screen, and it (is unreal). You’re excited and can’t believe it happened. And you just feel really good about the hard work that was done,” Erpenbach said. “The jubilation in Rusty’s that night was pretty loud.”
Erpenbach assumed office in January 1999 and found himself working side-by-side with many of the legislators he had taken direction from as a staffer. Several were individuals he respected, which made the experience even more intimidating for a freshman senator such as himself. Erpenbach compared the transition to finally being allowed a seat “at a very small adult table.”
The new company would influence his future approach to politics, as would his new constituents.
“There were a couple of state senators that were like mentors to me,” Erpenbach said, citing former Wisconsin Sens. Rod Moen and Chuck Chvala. “But when it came down to the issues… I would talk to the people who were going to be directly impacted by it and get their input on it.”
Erpenbach sponsored a piece of legislation in 2001 that eventually created Wisconsin’s No Call List. The following year, Erpenbach was reelected to a second term and voted Senate Democratic Leader.
Act 10
By 2011, Erpenbach had been elected to four consecutive terms in the Senate and was a strong voice in the state Capitol. Democrats looked to him for leadership during political discourse, and when a Republican governor took office early that year, his resolve was put to the test.
Then Gov. Scott Walker introduced a repair bill 42 days into office, to address an estimated $3.5 million budget deficit. The bill, now known as Act 10, relied on cuts to employee compensation rather than tax increases as a way to redress the shortfall. The legislation included provisions that would eventually eliminate bargaining rights for public workers as well.
The proposal was met with heavy opposition from union members and Democratic leaders alike.
“It wasn’t just collective bargaining,” Erpenbach said. “There were other changes in there that were significant, and we felt very strongly that we needed more time so that people could see what was in this.”
Walker urged legislators to pass the bill sooner rather than later, however.
Erpenbach knew that acting on legislation without adequate time for public input was bad politics, and the veteran senator planned to do everything in his power to give groups affected by Act 10 a chance to share their thoughts on the proposal. He and 13 other Democratic senators decided to leave Wisconsin, in an attempt to delay the state Senate’s consideration of the bill.
“We viewed it as doing our jobs,” Erpenbach said of the decision to leave state. “The way the schedule had been set up and what the governor wanted was, he introduced it and wanted it back on his desk the following week. And something that significant, that’s not the best way or most diplomatic way to handle it. Governors usually get what they want, and he was going to get this all along. But there was a better way he could have done it and he chose not to.”
Act 10 was passed and signed into law that summer, but teachers and other public employees praise the senator and his colleagues to this day for their efforts to defend worker rights.
Stepping away
Erpenbach announced this month that he would not seek re-election to a seventh term in 2022.
The announcement came as sad news to many Wisconsin residents, and prompted some to ask why the longtime senator decided to step away from a political arena in which he had become well-known and respected over the past 24 years. Speculation arose that the decision might have been attributable to frustration with the decennial redistricting process and the gerrymandered district lines proposed by Republican legislators.
Erpenbach admitted that he had begun considering a departure from state politics this summer. However, he cleared rumors that the decision had anything to do with this year’s redistricting process, noting that the 27th district would likely vote Democrat despite the boundary changes.
“I just started thinking about how I’ve been in the Senate for a while now. When I’m done with my term, it’ll be 24 years. Twenty-four years of doing anything is a long time,” Erpenbach said. “And I really think that the second you start thinking about it, you probably should (step away). This isn’t the kind of job where you can go in halfhearted. You really have to go all in.”
Erpenbach said he’ll continue to work on legislation until the end of his term. One proposal he has been working on is an update to Wisconsin’s longstanding vehicle-registration laws.
“On your license plate, you’ve got an expiration year and a month,” Erpenbach said, adding that he had recently been pulled over due to expired tags. “I always thought it was at the end of the month (that your registration expires), but it’s not. It’s actually a very specific day within the month.”
The legislation he hopes to sponsor would change the expiration date to the end of the month.
“It varies, depending on when you got your title and tags,” Erpenbach said. “And it’s a small thing, but it’s something that I think a lot of people would appreciate if we could get it through.”
Erpenbach said he has no plans at this time to retire from his other places of employment, and will continue working as a shuttle-bus and delivery driver in the Madison area. Asked whether returning to politics would be a future consideration, Erpenbach said, “Someday down the road, I may end up running for office, depending on what it might be… I just know that I’m not going to run for reelection, and I won’t be in the state Senate after 2022.”