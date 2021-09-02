There was no easing into the season for the Waunakee prep volleyball team, as the Warriors played six games in two days at the Friendship Tournament at JustAgame Field House in Wisconsin Dells.
The Warriors had a great start to the season with four wins last Friday.
Waunakee scored a 25-14, 25-19 win over Antigo to get things going on Friday, while in the second round they bested Aquinas 25-19, 25-13.
The Warriors kept the momentum going with a 26-24, 25-9 triumph over Fall River in the third round.
Waunakee closed out the first day of the tournament with a 25-10, 25-23 victory over Peshtigo.
The Warriors opened play on Saturday with a 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Green Bay Preble.
Waunakee earned a spot in the championship match after outlasting Kewaskum 25-17, 23-25, 15-11.
Waunakee ran out of luck in the final match of the weekend. It fell 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 to Lake Mills to finish in second place.
Summer Grigg paced the Warriors with 34 kills over the two days, while Grace Grogan finished with 31. Grogan led Waunakee with 16 blocks, while Emily Becker had 13.
Becker registered a team-high eight service aces, while Ally Saleh and Ella Grace Meyer had seven each.
Allie Mack had a big weekend for Waunakee with 60 assists, while Meyer added 52.
Evelyn Seignarack led the way on defense for the Warriors with 64 digs.
Waunakee will make its home debut on Sept. 2. The Warriors will host Milton at 7 p.m.